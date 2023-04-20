Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

DeSantis meets with military veterans at South Carolina coffee shop as 2024 race heats up

DeSantis hails South Carolina as 'really great state'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
DeSantis blasts LGBTQ propaganda in school: We will have ‘normal school like everyone did until two hours ago' Video

DeSantis blasts LGBTQ propaganda in school: We will have ‘normal school like everyone did until two hours ago'

During a recent "Moms For Liberty" event Charleston, South Carolina, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., slammed LGBTQ indoctrination in public school and mentioned his commitment that schools under his watch will be "normal."

EXCLUSIVE: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis met with military veterans and local law enforcement at a coffee shop Wednesday as part of a multi-stop tour of South Carolina, as speculation about a potential 2024 presidential run continues to swirl.

DeSantis and Florida first lady Casey DeSantis sampled coffee and chatted with local officials, including Dorchester County GOP Chairman Steven Wright, at Coastal Coffee Roasters, a veteran-owned organic coffee shop in Summerville, South Carolina.

Gov. DeSantis, a former Navy officer who served in the Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG), discussed his military service with Air Force veteran Brad Mallett, the shop’s owner.

The Florida governor also posed for photos with Navy veteran Dwight Decker, a former SWAT officer who owns Black Force Mixed Martial Arts & Fitness Academy in Ladson and runs a nonprofit for veterans called Grappling PTSD.

Ron DeSantis in Summerville

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida first lady Casey DeSantis chat with locals at Coastal Coffee Roasters, a veteran-owned organic coffee shop in Summerville, South Carolina, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Ron DeSantis)

RON DESANTIS REVEALS HIS PLAN TO ‘MAKE AMERICA FLORIDA’ 

The coffee shop visit was one of multiple stops DeSantis made in the Palmetto State on Wednesday. 

Earlier, he held events in Charleston and Spartanburg, where he discussed his new book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival."

During a fireside chat with the first lady in Charleston, DeSantis said he hadn't been to the city since he visited in the 2000s when he was still active duty and he and his wife were still dating.

DeSantis and Decker

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis poses for a photo with Navy veteran Dwight Decker, a former SWAT officer who owns Black Force Mixed Martial Arts & Fitness Academy and runs a nonprofit for veterans called Grappling PTSD, in South Carolina, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Ron DeSantis)

"I did come up for the Navy at one point, but then we would come up, and we'd spent a lot of time," DeSantis said. "It's a really, really great area and a really, really great state, and so we're happy to be back."

Casey added that her sister and brother-in-law were both C-17 Air Force pilots.

DeSantis at SC coffee shop

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis poses for a photo with Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, Dorchester County GOP Chairman Steven Wright, and Coastal Coffee Roasters owner Brad Mallett in Summerville, South Carolina, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Ron DeSantis)

While DeSantis has not officially announced his candidacy for president, all signs point to him making an announcement soon, and former President Donald Trump, the current Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, has stepped up his attacks against the Republican governor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics