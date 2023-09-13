Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

DeSantis knocks Trump, Biden for 'spending this country into oblivion' in new ad as inflation surges

Rising inflation comes as 2024 presidential campaign heats up

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Ron DeSantis: Biden is stumbling around the world stage and our enemies have already taken advantage Video

Ron DeSantis: Biden is stumbling around the world stage and our enemies have already taken advantage

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts on The Ingraham Angle to Bidens global gaffes.

FIRST ON FOX: Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis released an ad Wednesday slamming President Biden and former President Trump for "spending this country into oblivion," as inflation ticked up to 3.7% in August.

"Both parties have done it," DeSantis says in the new ad being released on Wednesday. "Both parties have been involved. And actually, Republicans are very tough when they're out of power. But when they get in power, you know, they basically go on a spending binge too. And I think you've seen it over the last five or six years." 

The ad shows footage of both Trump and Biden with DeSantis explaining that "they borrowed and they printed and they spent trillions and trillions of dollars since March of 2020 under the auspices of COVID."

DESANTIS WARNS AMERICA MIGHT NEVER 'RECOVER' FROM ANOTHER 4 YEARS OF BIDEN

Ron DeSantis in Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters on March 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Republican presidential candidate also points to his record as Florida’s governor in the ad.

"I can tell you in Florida, we run budget surpluses, we have the second lowest per capita debt ratio in the entire country," DeSantis says. "We’ve paid down debt, I’ve vetoed billions and billions of dollars of excessive spending. As president, you’ve got to be willing to lean in and use the veto pen to be able to battle against this excessive spending."

The Trump and Biden campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

DESANTIS SAYS TRUMP'S AGE, LIKE BIDEN'S, 'LEGITIMATE CONCERN' IN 2024 ELECTION

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Trump takes the stage during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The ad comes on the same day that government data showed inflation accelerated for a second straight month in August, reversing previous declines as consumers continued to grapple with the rising cost of everyday goods.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 0.6% in August from the previous month, in line with estimates. It marked the steepest monthly increase this year, underscoring the challenge in taming high inflation.

President Joe Biden

President Biden delivers remarks on the Supreme Court's decision on the administration's student debt relief program in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Prices climbed 3.7% from the same time last year, faster than both the 3.2% reading in July and the 3.6% estimate from Refinitiv economists.

Fox News Digital’s Megan Henney contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

