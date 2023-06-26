First on Fox: DeSantis, Haley to speak in Iowa at rising GOP star Hinson's annual BBQ Bash

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa invited all the GOP presidential candidates to join her at an annual BBQ Bash in the state whose caucuses lead off the race for the party's nomination — and two high-profile contenders have already accepted her invitation.

Hinson said on Tuesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will speak at her gathering, in an announcement that was shared first with Fox News.

"Iowans take our first in the nation status, and our responsibility to vet presidential candidates, seriously. I’m looking forward to having these great candidates join us at Ashley’s BBQ Bash to meet with Iowans and share their vision to get America back on track. All eyes are on Iowa – we’ll see you in August!," Hinson said in a statement.

The third annual Ashley's BBQ Bash will be held this year on August 6 at Hawkeye Downs Speedway and Expo Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The event, which is Hinson's largest event and also serves as a fundraiser, drew crowds of over 700 during its first two years.

Hinson, a native Iowan and former TV anchor and state lawmaker, narrowly won election to Congress in 2020, flipping a Democratic held district, and was re-elected by eight points last November.

The lawmaker — who along with the rest of the state's all-GOP congressional delegation and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has remained neutral in the GOP nomination race — has welcomed the candidates to her district that stretches across most of northeastern Iowa.

"Ashley is welcoming all 2024 Presidential candidate to Iowa and introducing them to voters and key activists across Eastern Iowa," a source in Hinson's political orbit told Fox News. "She has been in regular communication with candidates and will continue welcoming them to the district as a neutral ambassador."

The source added that Hinson "is encouraging the candidates to lean in and talk about education."

One of the 2024 GOP presidential contenders — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina — headlined last year's BBQ Bash.