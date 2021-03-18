DeSantis condemns critical race theory, says it won't be taught in Florida classrooms

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week condemned critical race theory, saying there is "no room" for it in Florida classrooms.

DeSantis this week proposed to spend $106 million to support civics education in the state after receiving the boost in funding from the coronavirus stimulus package that President Biden signed into law last week.

LEGAL COALITION FORMING TO STOP CRITICAL RACE THEORY TRAINING AROUND THE COUNTRY

Under the governor's proposal, teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics would get a $3,000 bonus. Some $16.5 million would be devoted to training teachers and principals in civics education. That training would come from civics "coaches," in-person seminars and virtual learning.

Around $6.5 million would be used for developing partnerships between schools and governments in an effort to get students interested in public service, and another $17 million would be targeted for developing civics curricula — excluding critical race theory.

TRUMP ENDS CRITICAL RACE THEORY TRAINING FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, CALLS IT A 'SICKNESS'

"Florida’s civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories," DeSantis said in announcing his proposal this week.

"Let me be clear: There is no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory," he continued. "Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money."

DeSantis said, instead, Florida "will invest in actual, solid, true curriculum and we will be a leader in the development and implementation of a world-class civics education."

Critical race theory examines the way race and racism influence politics, culture and the law. According to Purdue University, critical race theory scholarship shows how racism continues to be persuasive and why it denies individuals their constitutional rights.

Last September, former President Trump halted "critical race theory" training in federal agencies and described it as "anti-American propaganda."

But proponents of the training say it can help the government eliminate bias in areas such as the awarding of federal contracts.

Biden, upon taking office, signed an executive order reversing a Trump-era policy limiting the ability of federal agencies, contractors and grantees to implement diversity and inclusion training.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.