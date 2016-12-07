Expand / Collapse search
December 31, 2016

Denver schools leading nation in hiring DREAMer teachers

By | Fox News
DENVER (AP) – A national organization that works to help disadvantaged students by encouraging bright college graduates to teach them has included a special group of immigrants in a pilot project that began in Denver.

Teach for America's pilot program has grown from just two teachers with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival status to 40 in classrooms across the country. Recipients or those eligible for deferred action status are known as DREAMers.

This year, 11 DREAMer teachers in Denver are the largest group, with others in Arizona, California and New Mexico.

Like many sojourners to the U.S., DREAMer teachers live with uncertainty as immigration policy is debated in the courts and Washington. While they await a final ruling on their futures, Teach for America has given them a way to help others.

