Transcript of diplomat Bill Taylor’s testimony to impeachment panel released

Democrats on Wednesday released a transcript of testimony from Bill Taylor, the U.S. diplomat who told lawmakers conducting the impeachment inquiry last month that President Trump was willing to hold up military aid to Ukraine over his push for the country to investigate matters that could benefit him politically.

“That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the President [of Ukraine] committed to pursue the investigation,” Taylor said.

Taylor is a top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine who has emerged as a key figure of interest in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

In the transcript, Taylor testified that he had been told by other officials that the White House was willing to hold up both military aid and a prospective White House meeting to extract a public announcement from Ukraine that probes related to election interference and a company linked to former Vice President Joe Biden's son were underway.

But Republicans have pushed back that Taylor did not have firsthand knowledge regarding the key events in question, but rather based his testimony off conversations with others.

In one exchange between GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin and Taylor during his deposition, Taylor was asked whether he had any “firsthand knowledge” of Trump conditioning an investigation into the 2016 election and the Bidens on military aid.

Taylor clarified that he did not speak to the president, or have any direct communication with the president regarding the requests for investigations. Instead, he said he was basing much of his testimony on what former United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker and E.U. ambassador Gordon Sondland told him.

“What I know is what Ambassador Sondland was able to tell me about those investigations and Ambassador Volker,” Taylor said. “I don't know what was in the President's mind.”

Taylor, repeatedly, stated that he did not have any “firsthand” communication with the president or his lawyer Rudy Giuliani—“only with Sondland and Volker”

He testified of a July 28 conversation with National Security Council aide Tim Morrison, who told him of a conversation Sondland had with top Ukraine aide Andriy Yermak that security assistance money would not come until Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy committed to pursue the Burisma investigation.

Burisma Holdings is the Ukrainian natural gas company where Biden’s son Hunter was employed in a lucrative role despite no relevant expertise.

"I was alarmed by what Mr. Morrison told me about the Sondland-Yermak conversation,” Taylor said in his testimony. “This was the first time I had heard that the security assistance not just the White House meeting — was conditioned on the investigations."

That same day, Taylor said, he sent Sondland a text message asking if security assistance and a White House meeting "are conditioned on investigations," prompting Sondland to request Taylor call him. Although those texts have previously been released, the contents of Taylor's call have been unclear.

"During that phone call, Ambassador Sondland told me that President Trump had told him that he wants President Zelenskyy to state publicly that Ukrain will investigate Burisma and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election," Taylor testified.

Democrats have begun releasing the transcripts from the closed-door sessions. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Sondland revised his prior testimony to say that he told a top Ukrainian official that U.S. aid would likely not resume until the country issues a corruption statement -- a revelation that was quickly hailed by Democrats of proof of the quid pro quo they have been alleging took place.

While Sondland had texted Taylor in September saying there was no quid pro quo, the supplemental declaration says that “by the beginning of September 2019, and in the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I presumed that the aid suspension had become linked to the proposed anti-corruption statement.”

He also acknowledged telling one of Zelensky’s advisers that “resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham pushed back against the testimony, portraying the claims from Sondland as an “assumption” rather than based in fact.

“Ambassador Sondland squarely states that he ‘did not know, (and still does not know) when, why or by whom the aid was suspended,’" she said in a statement. “He also said he ‘presumed’ there was a link to the aid—but cannot identify any solid source for that assumption.”

Also on Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee announced it is holding its first open hearings next week including with Taylor, deputy assistant Secretary of State George Kent and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.