House Dems claim GOP is 'too dangerous' to run Congress in latest midterm pitch as poll numbers plunge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With one year left until the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats are warning voters that Republicans are "too dangerous" to control Congress and are a "threat to the health of democracy."

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Monday issued a memo obtained by Politico that slammed House Republicans' "reckless and dangerous vision for America," saying they demonstrate every single day how "unserious, cynical, and dangerous their return to power would be."

POLL GIVES GOP WIDEST MIDTERM MARGIN IN THE 4 DECADES IT HAS BEEN CONDUCTED AMID RISING INFLATION

"The stakes are clear – House Republicans are too dangerous for American families," the memo stated. "The moment Washington Republicans felt their grip on power loosen, they unleashed a full assault on American democracy, culminating in a murderous assault on the Capitol and the introduction of anti-voter legislation across the country."

The memo also accused Republicans of being a "threat to public health" over their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they’ve been "hellbent on making it longer and more disastrous."

The DCCC claimed that House Republicans "face an uphill battle convincing battleground voters to support them" in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

The memo mentioned that the DCCC raised more than $106.5 million since January, $17.5 million more than at this same point in 2019.

Meanwhile, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) reported last month that it has raised $105 million from the start of the year through the end of September, which they said was "a massive" 74% increase over the first nine months of 2019.

"The DCCC releasing a one-year out memo a week late embodies their incompetence," NRCC Spokesman Mike Berg told Fox News in a statement Monday. "They have no coherent strategy or message, and their memo isn’t worth the paper it’s written on."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DCCC's memo comes as Democrats seek to hold on to their razor-thin majorities in Congress, still grappling from their loss in Virginia this month when Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

A poll Sunday by ABC News/Washington Post showed 51% of registered voters saying they’d support the Republican candidate in their congressional district and only 41% saying they'd support the Democrat.