Dems fundraise off government shutdown as Hakeem Jeffries urges supporters to ‘keep the faith’

As the government shutdown slogs into a third week and service members and federal workers are set to begin missing out on paychecks, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and other Democrats continue to point to President Donald Trump and Republicans.

In a fundraising email sent to supporters this week, Jeffries signed off with his usual slogan, "keep the faith."

In the email, Jeffries indicated his party would not bend on its demands before reopening the government, saying that "Democrats will continue to stand up to address the Republican healthcare crisis, and we will NOT back down until it’s fixed. America deserves better."

In the Senate, talks have continued in the background behind closed doors, but nothing has quite yet materialized into full-blown negotiations on expiring Obamacare tax credits to find an off-ramp to end the shutdown.

If Jeffries’ rhetoric is an indication, the Democrats are nowhere near budging.

"Republicans thought we’d back down because of their deepfake videos, threats and lies," he wrote. "Not a chance. Cancel the Cuts. Lower the Cost. Save Healthcare. Keep the faith."

Other House Democrats have also been actively fundraising off of the shutdown.

Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Ore., has been particularly active, sending several fundraising emails, including one in which her team told supporters, "The stakes couldn’t be higher."

"That’s why Janelle won’t back down from her fight to put Oregonians first and ensure our government works for the people," wrote Bynum’s team. "If you’re with her, pitch in today to help her keep up this critical fight for hardworking Americans in the House."

In another email to supporters, Bynum complained that "Republicans just launched an attack ad blaming me for the government shutdown."

"They’re targeting me for their failed leadership and the chaos they’ve created in Washington. We can’t allow their shameful attacks to go unanswered," she wrote, adding, "Will you rush a donation now to help our team push back on National Republicans and stand up for Oregonians?"

Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif., wrote in another fundraising email that "if we want to stop these shutdowns from happening in the future, we need to take back control of Congress next year."

"That’s why I’m turning to you: If you’re in a position to give, will you chip in whatever you can to help me defend this toss-up district next year?" he implored.

"Democrats’ demands are simple," he wrote in another email.

"Reversal of GOP Medicaid cuts, and the extension of Obamacare tax credits to make health insurance more affordable. Neither of these should be controversial!" he wrote, providing a link to donate.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, cut straight to the chase and askedsupporters in an email to "chip in $10, $25, or whatever makes sense for you to stand with me against this reckless shutdown and help us take back the House next fall."

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Jeffries tripled down on his rejection of the GOP’s continuing resolution spending bill that would reopen the government, calling it a "partisan spending bill that continues to gut the healthcare of the American people and threatens to raise the costs of living on tens of millions of people."

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of Jeffries, Bynum, Min and Kaptur for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this report.