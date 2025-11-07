Expand / Collapse search
Senate

Dems block GOP bill ensuring federal worker, military paychecks continue during shutdown

Ron Johnson's modified bill included furloughed workers but was rejected largely along party lines

By Alex Miller Fox News
Sen. Kennedy calls Schumer’s idea the ‘dumbest thing possible’ Video

Sen. Kennedy calls Schumer’s idea the ‘dumbest thing possible’

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., weighs in on the government shutdown, which has become the longest in U.S. history, on ‘The Story.’

Senate Democrats again blocked a plan by Republicans to ensure that federal workers and the military would receive a paycheck as the shutdown back and forth revs into high gear.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., again tried to advance a modified version of his "Shutdown Fairness Act" bill that would see federal workers and the military paid now and during subsequent government shutdowns. However, the bill failed 53-43 with 3 Democrats defecting to support the bill. Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico voted for the bill.

Last month, it was blocked over concerns from Senate Democrats that it did not include furloughed workers.

SCHUMER, DEMS UNVEIL ALTERNATIVE SHUTDOWN PLAN, ASK FOR ONE-YEAR EXTENSION TO OBAMACARE SUBSIDIES

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., with Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, speaking.

Senate Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have continued to dig in against Senate Republicans in their bid to reopen the government.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Johnson noted on the Senate floor that after discussions with Senate Democrats he changed the bill to include furloughed workers, and that his legislation had the backing of several federal employee unions.

"They are sick and tired, being used as pawns in this political dysfunction here. They're tired of it," Johnson said.

Still, after fireworks on the Senate floor where Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., who initially blocked the bill over concerns that it allowed President Donald Trump to pick and choose who got paid, the bill was blocked largely along party lines.

THUNE SAYS 'WHEELS CAME OFF' AS REPUBLICANS MULL NEXT SHUTDOWN MOVE

Sen. Ron Johnson speaks to reporters

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Tom Williams/Getty Images)

"It's about leverage, isn't it? Isn't that what y'all have been saying? It's about leverage," Thune said. "This isn't leverage. This is the lives of the American people."

Johnson’s bill appearing on the floor wasn’t the initial plan Senate Republicans had going into Friday. Thune wanted to put the House-passed continuing resolution (CR) up for a vote again, but newfound Democratic unity after a sweeping victory on Election Night earlier this week had derailed bipartisan attempts to build an off-ramp.

The GOP’s attempt to pay federal workers amid the ongoing, 38-day shutdown came as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his caucus announced their counter-offer to Senate Republicans’ plan to reopen the government.

'TWISTED IRONY': DEMOCRATS RISK BETRAYING THEIR OWN PET ISSUES WITH GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN GAMBLE

Sen. John Thune

 Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks at a press conference with other members of Senate Republican leadership following a policy luncheon in Washington, DC on October 28, 2025 (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Schumer’s offer included attaching a one-year extension onto expiring Obamacare subsidies — the main sticking point of the shutdown — in exchange for the Democratic votes to reopen the government.

But the offer, which a source told Fox News Digital had been made in private to Senate Republicans last week and was summarily rejected, was again not going over well with Republicans.

The Senate is expected to return on Saturday to vote on the House-passed plan for a 15th time. Whether Schumer and his caucus block it once more remains to be seen.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

