Fourteen Democrats voted with Republicans on Tuesday to pass a GOP-led resolution condemning President Biden's immigration policies.

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, a Republican who represents a border district and who was chosen to give the Spanish-language rebuttal to Biden’s State of the Union last week.

Her legislative text targeted both Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing them of having "created the worst border security crisis in the Nation’s history."

The resolution also accused the Biden administration of pushing asylum policies that critics argue helped fuel the border crisis, and that the administration "has purposely violated United States immigration law by refusing to detain inadmissible aliens arriving at the border."

The vote comes hours after House Democrats’ newly-created task force on border security held their first press conference calling for bipartisan solutions to the crisis.

In particular, they are pushing for consideration of the Senate’s bipartisan $118 billion border security and foreign aid package, which Republicans in both the House and Senate have criticized.

"To solve this problem, you need to have action by the United States Congress. And this group has come together to say, listen, we see this bipartisan bill in the Senate. It doesn't do everything we want, but it will solve this problem. So let's do it. Let's move forward," Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., said.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has made the border crisis and immigration a central focus of his since taking the helm of the House GOP Conference in October.

Earlier this year he led a delegation of more than 60 Republicans to the U.S.-Mexico border to call attention to the issue.

He also led the House through a historic vote to impeach Mayorkas in February. Prior to that a Cabinet secretary had not been impeached by the U.S. Congress since 1876.