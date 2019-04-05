Democratic strategist Joe Trippi says it’s possible party ‘could blow’ 2020 presidential election

Longtime Democratic strategist Joe Trippi said he has faith in the Democratic Party ahead of the 2020 presidential election but admitted that it's possible they “could blow this.”

Trippi, 62, who worked on campaigns for former California Gov. Jerry Brown's reelection bid in 2010 and former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean’s 2004 presidential campaign, spoke on the Yahoo News podcast “The Long Game.”

He gave his opinion on the current field of Democratic presidential candidates and if he believed President Trump will be reelected.

“I don’t think he will but I think we’re a party of making the path easier for him and particularly we fall into the traps he tends to sets,” he said.

Trippi spoke about how some people believed former President Jimmy Carter would have been reelected if former Sen. Ted Kennedy didn’t run against him in 1980. He believes the party will pick somebody that will unify the base but said it was possible things could “blow up.”

“We’ve had these fights and if this one blows up the wrong way then yeah we could blow this,” he said of the election. “I don’t think so I think there’s enough fear in the party of Trump and the party tends to particularly in the early the people take the process pretty seriously in Iowa and New Hampshire. I do think none of the candidates - save Bernie [Sanders] and [Joe] Biden if he gets in - haven’t a clue what they’ve gotten themselves into.”

Trippi also gave his take on some of the candidates, including Beto O’Rourke whom he called "interesting.”

“But I think in the end it’s way too early to know if they’re connecting beyond their essential surge,” Trippi said. “One of the things I think that people don't realize is how easy it is to raise $10 million now.”

This week, O’Rourke announced he raised $9.4 million in the first 18 days of his Democratic presidential campaign.

Trippi said he was “a little bit surprised Elizabeth Warren isn’t doing better” but ultimately believes it will come down to a two-person race in the end. He said a lot of things will come down to whether former Vice President Joe Biden decides to run.

The consultant said he didn’t know what was to come in the next year but said it will be interesting.

So far, 19 Democrats have thrown their hat in the 2020 campaign and a number of candidates including Biden and Rep. Eric Swalwell are expected to announce their candidacy.