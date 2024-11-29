Expand / Collapse search
Barron Trump is 'smarter' than Harris campaign for telling father to go on Joe Rogan: Ex-Dem donor John Morgan

Trump's Oct. 25 appearance on Rogan has more than 50 million views on YouTube

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Former Democratic donor on Harris loss: ‘No talent,’ can ‘never’ run for president again Video

Former Democratic donor on Harris loss: ‘No talent,’ can ‘never’ run for president again

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan shares his take on Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 election loss on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan said on Fox News Wednesday that Barron Trump, President-elect Donald Trump's young son, insisting on his dad going on Joe Rogan and other popular podcasts was critical to beating Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It turns out that Barron Trump, who looks like a runway model, was telling his father, ‘you need to go on podcasts, you need to go on Joe Rogan,'" he said.

Morgan criticized the Harris campaign team for not doing more podcasts and other forms of media like Joe Rogan's show. Harris appeared on a number of podcasts with large followings during her campaign, but none with the pull of Rogan's. 

PRESIDENT BIDEN ADMITS PRESSURE FROM DEMOCRATS CONTRIBUTED TO DECISION TO DROP OUT

John Morgan on Fox News

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan argued that Barron Trump, President-elect Trump's young son, insisting on his dad going on Joe Rogan and other shows was critical to swinging the election. (Fox News)

Trump’s lengthy Oct. 25 appearance on Rogan has more than 50 million views on YouTube, while a clip of Harris’ appearance on the popular women-focused "Call Her Daddy" podcast has failed to break 1 million since being uploaded Oct. 6.

"Barron Trump is a lot smarter than everybody in the Harris [campaign]," Morgan added. "The progressives didn't want to go on Joe Rogan." 

"They played hide the ball, they lost badly, she should go away and never, ever come back," Morgan said. 

KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN AIDES SUGGEST TRUMP'S SIT-DOWN WITH JOE ROGAN TO BLAME FOR HER NOT JOINING PODCAST

President Biden and Vice President Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Morgan also criticized Harris as a poor imitation of former President Barack Obama, who campaigned heavily for Harris. 

"[Harris] thinks she's Obama," Morgan said. "She goes to Hawaii since Obama goes to Hawaii. She started talking like Obama, imitating Obama. She is not Barack Obama. She has no talent. She can never run for president again." 

The former Democratic donor said that he advocated against picking Harris as the top of the ticket to replace Biden.

"She was going to be tethered to Biden no matter what," he said of Harris. 

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report. 

