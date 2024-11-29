Barron Trump is 'smarter' than Harris campaign for telling father to go on Joe Rogan: Ex-Dem donor John Morgan

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan said on Fox News Wednesday that Barron Trump, President-elect Donald Trump's young son, insisting on his dad going on Joe Rogan and other popular podcasts was critical to beating Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It turns out that Barron Trump, who looks like a runway model, was telling his father, ‘you need to go on podcasts, you need to go on Joe Rogan,'" he said.

Morgan criticized the Harris campaign team for not doing more podcasts and other forms of media like Joe Rogan's show. Harris appeared on a number of podcasts with large followings during her campaign, but none with the pull of Rogan's.

Trump’s lengthy Oct. 25 appearance on Rogan has more than 50 million views on YouTube, while a clip of Harris’ appearance on the popular women-focused "Call Her Daddy" podcast has failed to break 1 million since being uploaded Oct. 6.

"Barron Trump is a lot smarter than everybody in the Harris [campaign]," Morgan added. "The progressives didn't want to go on Joe Rogan."

"They played hide the ball, they lost badly, she should go away and never, ever come back," Morgan said.

Morgan also criticized Harris as a poor imitation of former President Barack Obama, who campaigned heavily for Harris.

"[Harris] thinks she's Obama," Morgan said. "She goes to Hawaii since Obama goes to Hawaii. She started talking like Obama, imitating Obama. She is not Barack Obama. She has no talent. She can never run for president again."

The former Democratic donor said that he advocated against picking Harris as the top of the ticket to replace Biden.

"She was going to be tethered to Biden no matter what," he said of Harris.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.