Democrat Sen. Fetterman’s office releases update after he checks himself into hospital for clinical depression

The office Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., released an update on Monday regarding his health after the democratic Senator checked himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month.

Fetterman’s communications director Joe Calvello said the Democratic senator was "doing well" and working with doctors as he "remains on the path to recovery."

"He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news," Calvello said in a statement. "Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania. Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening several more offices in the coming weeks."

He added: "We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes. However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update."

Fetterman checked himself into a Washington, D.C., hospital on Feb. 16 to be treated for clinical depression.

His hospitalization comes after a rough year in which the 53 year-old suffered a stroke just ahead of the May primary election and spent much of the summer off the campaign trail, recovering. He has said the stroke nearly killed him. He also underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage two heart conditions, atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy. After winning in November he entered the Senate in January, where he has had to adjust to life in Washington and the daily grind of a federal lawmaker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.