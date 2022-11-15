Democrat projected to win House race in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District

Democrat Yadira Caraveo is projected to win the House race in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, defeating Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer, The Associated Press projects.

Days before the race was called, Kirkmeyer conceded the race to her Democratic challenger and accepted defeat in the House race based on Caraveo's lead at the time.

"While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign. And 'thank' all of the team, the countless volunteers, the folks who contributed and my family," Kirkmeyer tweeted the day after the election.

Caraveo, a pediatrician, will be the first representative to serve in Colorado's newly created district. The Democrat will also serve as the first Latina to represent Colorado in the House of Representatives.

"Dr. Yadira Caraveo’s historic election means for the first time ever, working families in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District have a champion in Congress. Dr. Caraveo, the daughter of immigrants, is going to Congress to ensure every family in Colorado’s 8th has the opportunity to pursue the American Dream," said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair, following Kirkmeyer's concession.

"As a pediatrician and state legislator, Dr. Caraveo worked tirelessly to make health care more accessible. In the state legislature, she brought down costs of lifesaving medication and lowered taxes for working families. Congratulations to Dr. Caraveo, who is now taking her record of results to the halls of Congress," Maloney concluded.

Kirkmeyer is a fourth generation Coloradan, serving as both a State Senator and Weld County Commissioner. The Republican also serves on the Senate Education, Senate Health and Human Services and Senate Local Government Committees.