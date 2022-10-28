Democrat Frank Mrvan projected to beat Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana House race

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan has defeated his GOP challenger, Jennifer-Ruth Green, in the race to represent Indiana's 1st congressional district in the House, The Associated Press projects.

The race between the two candidates pitted Green, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, against Mrvan, a Democrat who formerly served as the North Township Trustee and represented the district in Congress since 2021.

The race also featured a great deal of controversy when the Congressional Black Caucus endorsed Mrvan, who is White, over Green. "The hypocrisy in this decision is so incredibly clear," Green said during an October appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"We see this is about power and about policy. This is about process. This is not about progress," Green added.

The Congressional Black Caucus PAC defended its decision, telling Fox News Digital in a statement that the PAC is "committed to electing African-Americans and African-American allies to Congress who will fight for our values."

During the race, Green was also the subject of a Politico piece that documented Green's private military records and detailed her sexual assault in the military.

Green spoke about the release of the information by Politico during an interview with Fox News Digital in October. Green, whose career with the U.S. military spans more than 20 years, accused the outlet of proceeding with the publication of the story "despite having clear interaction and engagement and telling them that the records were illegally obtained."

Green insisted that Wren failed to garner the full story of the incident and took her "experience and diminished it to a place where he can just say a clinical report of exactly what happened."

The Republican candidate also took aim at Mrvan over the Politico story, insisting that he "illegally obtained those documents and was floating them around to press."

A spokesperson for the Air Force told Fox News Digital a "junior individual" released Green's file.

"Based on the preliminary findings of an investigation, it appears information was released to a third party by a junior individual who didn't follow proper procedures and obtain required consent. The Department of the Air Force takes its responsibility to safeguard private information seriously and the matter remains under investigation," said Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek.

Green received endorsements from several prominent Republicans, including former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark, and several others who have held or currently hold elected office. Mrvan also received endorsements from his Democratic colleagues and organizations like the American Federation of Teachers and the United Steel Workers union.

Green outpaced Mrvan in the third quarter of fundraising, bringing in a little under $1.4 million, compared to Mrvan's nearly $936,000. Green also had more cash on hand than Mrvan at the end of September, with nearly $908,000 compared to Mrvan's $391,000.