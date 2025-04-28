Democrat challenging 12-term rep slams 'retirement community' Congress amid youth revolt

In the latest example of the so-called "Biden effect," a constituent of 79-year-old Rep. David Scott chose to launch a primary run against him after a tense exchange at a town hall, saying Congress shouldn't be a "retirement community."

"We just had two Democratic members die within weeks at a time when every vote counts," Everton Blair told Fox News Digital on Monday of his decision.

"It’s a huge concern for Democrats to accomplish our agenda and to be in touch with the issues of today if we don’t proactively broaden our bench," he said, adding that Congress should be a representation of the nation’s populace and "not exclusively a retirement community."

In January, Blair, a former member of the Gwinnett County Board of Education, questioned Scott, D-Ga., at the event and was reportedly taken aback by the congressman’s demeanor and response.

At the Gwinnett County forum, Blair said he would "love to just hear a little bit more of the congressional and legislative strategy, congressman, that you have for this administration, particularly as it pertains to safeguarding federal funds," according to Semafor.

Scott responded: "Hold on," and then reportedly became confrontational.

"I don’t know who sent y’all, but we got these folks here who are providing answers. And I’m doing this. That’s what I’m doing," he said, according to the outlet.

In response to the exchange, Blair launched a primary bid against the 12-term incumbent from Stockbridge – an Atlanta suburb.

"Why are we allowing this to continue to be our representation?" Blair told Semafor after the incident.

Almost 50 years younger than Scott, Blair represents another example of what is being called the "Biden effect" – several elderly, entrenched, Democratic lawmakers either retiring or potentially facing primary challenges following former President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance that led to his own decision to step aside for the younger Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Scott previously went viral for calling a press photographer an "a--hole" for taking a photo of him being pushed through the Capitol in a wheelchair in December: "Who gave you the right to take my picture?" he snapped at Politico's Francis Chung.

On April 19, the local Covington News outlet in Georgia received a release stating Blair would indeed be running for Scott’s seat next year.

Scott, who is also the brother-in-law of Braves legend Hank Aaron, has been in that seat since it was created following the 2000 census, effective the 2002 election cycle.

"I am running for Congress because it is time for the next generation to step up and correct the direction that this country is headed… Change can’t wait, and Democrats need a new bench of leaders who are committed to solving real problems for working people," Blair's release said.

Democratic Georgia state Sen. Emanuel Jones is also challenging Scott and Blair in the 13th District’s primary. The Cook Political Report ranks the seat as solidly Democratic with a D+21 rating.

Fox News Digital reached out to Scott’s office as well as a campaign inquiry box but did not receive a response.

During his 2024 re-election bid, Scott told the AP, "Thank God I'm in good health, moving and doing the people's work."