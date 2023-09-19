Dem rep scrubs post supporting Susanna Gibson after online sex act scandal: 'VA Dem Cleanup'

A Virginia Democratic congresswoman has deleted a post supporting House of Delegates candidate Susanna Gibson following an online sex act scandal in what some on social media are calling an attempted "clean up."

"Fantastic night supporting @SusannaSGibson with @SCVanValkenburg and @SenatorHashimi as we prepare for the start of early voting in Virginia THIS month," Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger posted on social media on Sept. 8.

"These Virginians truly care about getting things done for their communities, protecting our rights, and growing our economy."

As of Tuesday, that post was deleted from Spanberger’s social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Days after Spanberger’s post, Gibson found herself at the center of a scandal after a Washington Post report revealed that she had streamed online sex acts with her husband while soliciting her followers for "tips" that would go "to a good cause."

Some on social media described Spanberger’s deleted tweet as an attempt to scrub Democratic support of her campaign from the internet.

"Virginia Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger has DELETED her tweet where she said she had a ‘fantastic night supporting’ Dem candidate Susanna Gibson who talked about forcing unsuspecting hotel staff to take part in her porn & solicited payments on publicly live-streamed videos so users could ‘watch me pee,’" conservative strategist and former Sen. Ted Cruz spokesperson Steve Guest posted online.

Guest also posted that it appears a Virginia newspaper has scrubbed a Gibson op-ed from its website.

Spanberger's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Some on the left, including one of the most prominent Democrats in the Virginia state Senate, have stood by Gibson.

Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas called on her followers to donate to Gibson's campaign after the controversy and "make this the biggest fundraising day" of her campaign.

Gibson, a 40-year-old mother of two who works as a nurse practitioner, has remained defiant amid the pushback from the scandal and described the discovery of the online posts as "an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family."

"It won’t intimidate me, and it won’t silence me," Gibson added. "My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up."