Dem governor says Newsom shouldn't have hosted Bannon on podcast

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear slammed fellow Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom for allowing Steve Bannon on his new podcast, saying that "I don’t think we should give him oxygen on any platform, ever, anywhere."

Beshear made the remark Thursday during a Democratic policy retreat in Virginia, according to Politico. The episode of the "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast featuring Bannon was released the day before, describing him in the show notes as a "former Trump White House chief strategist and MAGA architect."

"I think that Governor Newsom bringing on different voices is great, we shouldn’t be afraid to talk and to debate just about anyone," Beshear was quoted by Politico as saying. "But Steve Bannon espouses hatred and anger, and even at some points, violence, and I don’t think we should give him oxygen on any platform, ever, anywhere."

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

The governor told Politico Wednesday that it is "critically important" to understand President Donald Trump’s movement and that "I think we all agreed after the last election that it’s important for Democrats to explore new and unique ways of talking to people."

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger also criticized Newsom for bringing Bannon onto his show.

"I am in shock at the stupidity of Gavin Newsom inviting Steve Bannon on his podcast. Many of us on the right sacrificed careers to fight Bannon, and Newsom is trying to make a career and a presidential run by building him up. Unforgivable and insane," Kinzinger wrote on X.

Newsom previously sat down one-on-one with conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk for a frank discussion about his party's shortcomings in the 2024 presidential election.

In the first episode of his new podcast, "This Is Gavin Newsom," the governor marveled at Kirk's success as the founder of Turning Point USA, which played a pivotal role in President Donald Trump making inroads with young voters.

