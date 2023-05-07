Expand / Collapse search
World
Dem, GOP House Intel leaders: Israel, Jordan, Egypt want 'stronger' US role in region as China makes inroads

China recently brokered a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Iran violates international norms, stability: Mark Montgomery Video

Iran violates international norms, stability: Mark Montgomery

Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery joins ‘Fox News Live’ and says the U.S. must ‘properly enforce’ sanctions on Iran and must increase forces to ensure safe transit.

House Intelligence Committee Republican Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and ranking Democrat Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., revealed that Israel, Jordan and Egypt are pushing for a greater U.S. presence in the Middle East amid growing concerns of a nuclear Iran and an increased Chinese footprint. 

"[Israel, Jordan and Eqypt] were all very much encouraging the United States on a policy basis to have a stronger role, thinking that there are real opportunities to increase the security situation here, but at the same time, painting a picture that there are serious threats in the area and the United States should be playing a role," Turner said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. 

Turner and Himes both recently met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shortly after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's visit to Israel in May. Himes said Netanyahu is "very focused on Iran," saying "it was intolerable for him to imagine an Iran with a nuclear weapon."

"The reality is that the JCPOA, whatever you thought of the deal, when it was in effect, the Iranians were not making, enriching more uranium. Now they are," Himes said. "So the problem, of course, is that with Iran so brutally abusing its own people, I think the prospect for negotiation is arguably further away than ever before."

CHINA, RUSSIA, NORTH KOREA, AND IRAN ARE INVESTING IN WAYS TO NUKE US. THE TIME IS NOW FOR MISSILE DEFENSE

Turner did say Netanyahu believes Iran can be deterred if the country thinks military action will be taken against them, with a chilling effect of such prospects then imposed on Iran and stalling their program as a result. 

IRAN-CHINA

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Feb. 14, 2023. China recently helped broker an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. (Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP, File)

Likewise, a deal reportedly brokered by China between Iran and Saudi Arabia has other nations on edge, with the looming threat of China's increased influence in the region. 

IRAN SEIZES SECOND OIL TANKER IN A WEEK, US NAVY SAYS

"Well, all three countries that we were in – Jordan, Israel and Egypt – indicated their own steps to diminish China's footprint or their ability to make inroads in their country, specifically citing diminishing their technology, access to either data or to their telecommunication systems," Turner said.

Saudi Arabia China Iran

Ali Shamkhani, right, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, meets with Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Wang Yi, China's most senior diplomat, in Beijing, March 11, 2023. (Luo Xiaoguang/Xinhua via AP)

"They did all cite China's increased influence in the area as a need for the United States to step up its influence. So everyone is watching this very closely and seeing this as an opportunity for the United States to not only play a greater role for security, but also a greater role in keeping China at bay," he added.

Kevin McCarthy sits next to Netanyaju during Israel trip

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy applauds during a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Himes chimed in, saying all three countries expressed the significance of their relations with the U.S., calling the alliance "indispensable" and making clear they would much rather work with the U.S. than with China or Russia.

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

