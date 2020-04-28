Dem congressman: 'Somewhat offensive' that Stacey Abrams 'marketing' herself to be Biden's running mate

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay of Missouri criticized Stacey Abrams during a podcast interview Tuesday for allegedly lobbying to become Joe Biden's running mate.

"I’ll tell you what is somewhat offensive to me, is when you are marketing yourself as a VP candidate,” Clay said on the "Tangazo!" podcast. “For you to be out there marketing and putting on a PR campaign that way, I think it’s inappropriate.

“You know, at the race track, you cannot show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets. You haven’t won anything. You can’t show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets and demand anything,” he added.

Abrams, a former Georgia lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate, has been privately calling Democratic power brokers asking them to tell the Biden campaign to choose her for the vice president slot, Politico reported.

She's been floated as a possible running mate for the presumptive Democratic nominee since narrowly losing to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018. Messages to Abrams were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Clay said Biden's running mate decision should be made by him and his campaign after vetting possible candidates. Abrams suggested last week that Biden should choose a woman of color.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think Vice President Biden is going to make a smart choice, and I appreciate the fact that he has lifted up women as being a necessary partner in this," Abrams said during on appearance on ABC's "The View." "I would share your concern about not picking a woman of color because women of color, particularly black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic Party."

Clay said Tuesday, the ethnicity of Biden should choose a running mate who will give him the best chance of defeating President Trump.