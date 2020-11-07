De Blasio breaks social distancing, poses for Biden win selfies as thousands gather shoulder-to-shoulder

With the pandemic still raging and Americans pouring onto streets following President Trump’s projected 2020 election loss – the mayor of a city hard-struck by coronavirus broke social distancing for selfies.

Photos from around the country show large groups – with many people wearing masks but few social distancing – gathering to alternately celebrate or protest former Vice President Joe Biden’s projected victory over President Trump.

In New York City, outspoken Trump critic Mayor Bill de Blasio shared selfies with other New Yorkers, wearing masks but not socially distanced in a crowd. His office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Videos and photographs show widespread celebrations throughout the Big Apple Saturday.

Many people, not all, were seen wearing masks. And images showed large crowds of people flouting social distancing guidelines.

Earlier in the pandemic, de Blasio announced a smartphone app for residents who wanted report violations of social distancing to authorities. At the time, it was the nation’s largest COVID-19 hotspot. He also imposed fines on violators of up to $500.

He announced in April that the NYPD was breaking up the funeral of a Brooklyn rabbi that attracted hundreds.

“Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic,” he tweeted at the time. “When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed.”

Several other big-city mayors Saturday reminded city residents of coronavirus risks.

Atlanta’s Keisha Lance Bottoms, Portland’s Ted Wheeler and Los Angeles’ Eric Garcetti on Twitter urged residents to put their masks on and practice other health precautions in crowds.

Earlier in the day, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan urged residents to wear masks and take coronavirus precautions in a statement congratulating Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

A spokeswoman for Durkan knocked Trump for holding events indoors amid the outbreak. She said that the mayor “understands Seattleites’ joy at the end of a presidential administration that has pedaled fear, conspiracies, and has caused the death of over 230,000 Americans..."

“Seattle has a comparatively low level of cases compared to other major cities because of our compliance with basic public health recommendations,” said Kelsey Nyland, the spokeswoman. “In fact, public officials have confirmed that protests over the summer did not lead to increases in COVID-19 cases because of Seattle’s compliance with public health recommendations.”

Throughout the pandemic, experts suggested that the virus is more difficult to spread outdoors than indoors.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Even into the night, photographs continued to show large crowds gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza.