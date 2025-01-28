Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

DC Councilmember Trayon White faces expulsion hearing over federal bribery charge

Justice Department alleges White accepted $156,000 in cash payments

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
FBI arrests DC councilmember Trayon White Video

FBI arrests DC councilmember Trayon White

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson has confirmed that the FBI arrested DC councilmember Trayon White on Sunday afternoon. (Credit: WTTG)

The Washington D.C. councilmember accused by federal authorities of accepting $156,000 in bribes is facing an expulsion hearing Tuesday. 

The legislative body "will hold a Public Hearing on the following Matter: Expulsion of Councilmember Trayon White, Sr. for Code of Conduct Violations" starting at noon local time, it says on its website. 

Last month, Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie said an investigative report found "substantial evidence" that White’s alleged conduct connected to the bribery claims violated several provisions of the D.C. Council’s Code of Official Conduct, FOX 5 DC reported. 

The Justice Department, citing a criminal complaint charging White with bribery, alleges that "beginning in June 2024, White corruptly agreed to accept $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position as a D.C. Councilmember to pressure government employees at [the] Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and [the] D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services to extend several D.C. contracts."  

DC COUNCILMAN A STEP CLOSER TO FACING EXPULSION AFTER LAW FIRM FINDS HE VIOLATED CODE OF CONDUCT 

Trayon White Sr.

Trayon White Sr. departs the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Sept. 12, in Washington, D.C. White was arraigned and pleaded not guilty in federal court on federal bribery charges following an arrest by the FBI on Aug. 18.  (Michael A. McCoy for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

White, who has pleaded not guilty to those allegations, reportedly faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted. A jury trial in that case is set for January 2026. 

In November, he easily won re-election to his seat. 

"I feel confident that the people of Ward 8 have spoken. I feel like I’m going to win by a landslide but I’m still humbled and prayerful. I hope [it] sends a loud message to the DC Council about keeping the decisions in the hands of the people." White told WJLA on Election Day.  

DC COUNCILMEMBER FACING FEDERAL BRIBERY CHARGES WINS LANDSLIDE RE-ELECTION 

Trayon White Sr. with an envelope.

A photo from court documents allegedly shows Trayon White Sr. receiving an envelope containing a payment of $5,000. (US Department of Justice)

At today’s hearing, White will hear evidence against him and have an opportunity to defend himself, according to WTOP. 

"White may be represented by a person of his choice, whether or not the person is an attorney, and may have that representative speak or question witnesses on his behalf," the station cited D.C. Council documents as saying. 

For White to be expelled, 11 of the council’s 13 members would need to vote in favor of doing so, WTOP added. 

White talks to the press

DC Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White is shown speaking in Washington, D.C. in November 2024. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The station said that the vote is set for Tuesday, Feb. 4. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

