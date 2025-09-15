Dave Portnoy speaks on whether Barstool Sports would fire employees for slandering Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy said that Barstool would determine whether they would fire an employee who slandered Charlie Kirk on a "case by case" basis, but did not rule out the possibility during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

Portnoy, who has been outspoken about Charlie Kirk’s assassination on social media, spoke with Fox at his third annual Pizza Fest event in New York City, making it clear Barstool has fired employees amid controversy before.

"We did have someone in a Philly bar who said what I would say are insensitive comments, and we fired them right away," Portnoy told Fox. "People are going to express whatever they want, it’s a free country."

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE SALUTES CHARLIE KIRK WHILE GUEST-HOSTING HIS SHOW

"Those expressions can have repercussions," Portnoy added.

The founder of the Barstool was quick to condemn the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week, posting to X that "it doesn’t matter what your opinion is of Charlie or his politics. If you don’t view this as one of the darkest days in American history, then you are part of the problem."

Barstool would not be the first company to fire an employee as many across the country have already taken action against staff who mocked Kirk’s assassination.

NJ DOCTOR RESIGNS AFTER NURSE SAID HE 'CHEERED' CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

The Carolina Panthers fired a communications staffer, Charlie Rock, after Rock posted on social media appearing to question why people were mourning Charlie Kirk’s death.

MSNBC fired one of the network’s political analysts, Matthew Dowd , who said "hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions" and that Kirk "is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups."

Last Friday, Nasdaq fired an employee for posting on social media with "commentary that condones or celebrates violence."

CHARLIE KIRK'S ALLEGED ASSASSIN 'TAKEN OVER' BY LEFTIST IDEOLOGY WHILE FBI PROBES WIDER PLOT: BONGINO

The federal government has also taken action against employees for public comments surrounding Kirk’s assassination.

The Pentagon suspended an Army Col. Scott Stephens for celebrating Kirk’s death after the colonel published insensitive posts surrounding Kirk, with one saying that "we can take comfort in the fact that Charlie was doing what he loved best — spreading hate, racism, homophobia, misogyny, and transphobia on college campuses."

The Department of Homeland Security placed FEMA data analyst Gavin Sylvia on administrative leave after the employee criticized President Donald Trump for ordering flags at half-mast for Kirk’s assassination, referring to Kirk as "the literal racist homophobe misogynist" on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amid the firings, Portnoy said "it's a case-by-case" but implied Barstool would consider it if comments were made that would justify administrative action.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston