Dems are running against Trump on two issues at DNC, says Dan Henninger

Democrats are “running against Donald Trump on the basis of two things: coronavirus and character,” the Wall Street Journal's Daniel Henninger told “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday.

Henninger said after watching three nights of the Democratic National Convention, “it is clear” that Democrats are running against Trump on those two points.

He explained that that means Democrats are “running on the basis of what the opinion polls are showing to be the president’s weakest points.”

“I was struck how in two recent polls and of those people voting for Joe Biden, close to 60% say they’re not voting for Joe Biden, they’re voting against Donald Trump,” Henninger said.

“So obviously the Democrats are just going to drive the issue of character over and over again to make suburban voters especially, where I think the election is going to be decided, full of anxiety about the current president.”

He added that he thinks Democrats “are overdoing it” by driving that message, “especially Barack Obama,” who launched a blistering attack on Trump in a speech during the third night of the Democratic convention.

“Several times, including Mr. Obama, they [Democrats] have said that the president is responsible somehow for all the people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic,” Henninger said. “That is ludicrous.”

He stressed that governments and economies “were shut down all over the world” and that “the lockdown was pushed by most of the media.”

“So I think serious people out there recognize that sort of thing and they’re probably being a little put off by the exaggerations that they’re hearing from most of these prominent Democrats the last three nights,” Henninger said.

He added that he thinks “it creates an opening for the president" at the Republican National Convention next week.