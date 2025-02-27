Dan Crenshaw: Europeans can boost defense spending or 'shut up' on Ukraine negotiations

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said that Europeans complaining about not carrying more weight in negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine need to either step up their defense spending or "shut up."

Crenshaw said in Politico’s "Power Play" podcast on Thursday that Europeans haven’t "earned a seat" at the negotiating table and won’t — unless they step up and place 50,000 troops on the border of Poland to bolster NATO and deter Russia.

"Unless you’re willing to put troops on the ground and increase the leverage for the West … unless you’re willing to do that, shut up," Crenshaw said. "Shut up, and let Trump do the best he can."

The Trump administration is seeking to end the war in Ukraine, and Trump administration officials met with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18. U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg and Ukrainian officials met in Kyiv Feb. 19.

Several NATO members have pushed for European involvement in such discussions. For example, The Associated Press reports that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Feb. 13 that Europe "must" be present for negotiations, especially if it is "supposed to play a central or the main role in the peace order."

But Crenshaw dismissed such comments.

"You know how many people are scared of the European Union?" Crenshaw said in the podcast. "None. Be scary, be threatening, actually show that you can have some leverage, and then maybe you can have a seat at the table."

Crenshaw, who attended the Munich Security Conference in February, reiterated that European countries that are part of NATO need to beef up defense efforts, aligning with statements from Trump administration officials like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Hegseth told NATO members in Brussels on Feb. 13 that "our partners must do far more for Europe’s defense."

In 2023, the U.S. spent 3.3% of its GDP on defense spending — totaling $880 billion, according to the nonpartisan Washington, D.C.-based Peterson Institute for International Economics. The institute also found that more than 50% of NATO funding comes from the U.S., while other allies, like the United Kingdom, France and Germany, have contributed between 4% and 8% to NATO funding in recent years.

Crenshaw also issued support for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who met with President Donald Trump on Thursday. Starmer pledged on Tuesday to boost UK defense spending to 2.5% of its gross domestic value. That is up from the 2.3% the UK currently spends, and it equates to a nearly $17 billion increase.

Starmer said he is prepared to send British troops to Ukraine if necessary to ensure peace between Ukraine and Russia, according to an op-ed published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16.

Such efforts are what deters Putin and will prevent the Kremlin from jeopardizing safety on the European continent, according to Crenshaw.

"That’s what starts to worry Putin," Crenshaw said. "And until Putin is actually scared of y’all in Europe, he’s going to keep coming. And that’s what you need to learn."

Crenshaw did not provide additional comment to Fox News Digital.

The Trump administration is continuing to advance discussions to end the war in Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit the White House on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the White House Monday and called for the U.S. to coordinate with France to secure lasting peace. Still, he advised the U.S. to exercise caution when dealing with Russia.

"We want peace," he said in an interview from Blair House Monday on "Special Report." "And I think the initiative of President Trump is a very positive one. But my message was to say be careful, because we need something substantial for Ukraine."

"I think the arrival of President Trump is a game-changer," he said. "And I think he has the deterrence capacity of the U.S. to re-engage with Russia."