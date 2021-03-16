Dan Bongino slams Biden immigration agenda: Without a border, 'you don't have a country'

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino ripped President Joe Biden's immigration policy on "Fox & Friends," and said that we don't have a country without a border.

DAN BONGINO: "Who is the genius who’s sitting in a board room in Washington D.C. somewhere, or up on Capitol Hill saying, 'I’ve got a better idea. As we’re giving people money to tax it back let’s just open the southern border in the middle of a pandemic because this is a spectacular idea. There is nothing better than this.'

Does anyone in that room say folks I have a question, I’m going to raise my hand. Not only are we in the middle of a pandemic, but we have this whole national security thing we’ve been talking about where we should probably vet people coming into the country. And everybody is like 'look at this idiot – national security, pandemic, borders – who needs any of that crap?'

We have a border. Is there a country in the history of humankind that didn’t have a border? You know what you have if you don’t have a border? You have a landmass. You have a suggestion. You don’t have a country. Just close the border and say hey you want to come in? There’s the door. There’s this thing called a process."

