Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dan Bongino slams Biden immigration agenda: Without a border, 'you don't have a country'

Trump did well with Hispanic Americans because he believed in legal immigration, says Bongino

Fox News
close
Dan Bongino: Donald Trump did well with Hispanic Americans because he believed in legal immigrationVideo

Dan Bongino: Donald Trump did well with Hispanic Americans because he believed in legal immigration

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino pans Biden's immigration policy and discusses his family's process towards becoming citizens in the US.&nbsp;

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino ripped President Joe Biden's immigration policy on "Fox & Friends," and said that we don't have a country without a border.

BORDER 'DISORDER' EXPLOITED BY POTENTIAL TERRORISTS, GOP LAWMAKERS SAY

DAN BONGINO: "Who is the genius who’s sitting in a board room in Washington D.C. somewhere, or up on Capitol Hill saying, 'I’ve got a better idea. As we’re giving people money to tax it back let’s just open the southern border in the middle of a pandemic because this is a spectacular idea. There is nothing better than this.'

Does anyone in that room say folks I have a question, I’m going to raise my hand. Not only are we in the middle of a pandemic, but we have this whole national security thing we’ve been talking about where we should probably vet people coming into the country. And everybody is like 'look at this idiot – national security, pandemic, borders – who needs any of that crap?'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We have a border. Is there a country in the history of humankind that didn’t have a border? You know what you have if you don’t have a border? You have a landmass. You have a suggestion. You don’t have a country. Just close the border and say hey you want to come in? There’s the door. There’s this thing called a process."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

More from Politics