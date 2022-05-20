Daines, Cotton call on Biden to withdraw US from WHO due to 'abysmal lack of competence' during COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Two Republican senators are calling on President Biden to remove the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) over the agency's "absymal lack of competence" throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., sent a letter, exclusively reviewed by Fox News Digital, to Biden Friday stating that the U.S. must leave the "corrupt and inept" organization, due to the agency's failures during the coronavirus pandemic. WHO is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health.

The senators take issue with the Biden administration's plan to support amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) from Jan. 18, which they say would increase the WHO's power at the expense of the U.S. and its allies.

TUCKER: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS CLOSE TO GIVING WHO POWER OVER EVERY INTIMATE ASPECT OF YOUR LIFE

"The WHO has demonstrated an abysmal lack of competence throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has destroyed the organization’s credibility and undermined the public’s confidence in it," write the senators.

They cite the organization's false claim in January 2020 that the COVID-19 virus was not spread by human-to-human transmission and the WHO director general's praise of China's handling of the pandemic.

"The WHO severely mismanaged the pandemic, failed to get public health information to the world, and willingly promoted misinformation that helped Communist China cover up its responsibility for a global pandemic," the letter states.

BIDEN'S DAUGHTER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, CANCELS OVERSEAS TRIP WITH FIRST LADY

Daines and Cotton ask the president to remove the U.S. from the "corrupt organization" and also withdraw proposed amendments to the IHR.

The senators conclude, "We are deeply troubled by these proposed policies that threaten to erode America’s sovereign power to address public health emergencies as we see fit. The WHO cannot be trusted to properly exercise its current powers; it absolutely cannot be trusted with more power."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the letter.

The WHO has come under fire from members of Congress over the last two years. Lawmakers have called the organization a "puppet" for the Chinese Communist Party and have accused WHO of working to conceal COVID-19 origins.