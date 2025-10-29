Cuomo warns NYC 'will not survive' Mamdani, says Dems fighting a 'civil war' against far left

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning that should Zohran Mamdani be elected mayor of New York City, the Big Apple will turn socialist, detailing how the rise of the far left has sparked a "quiet civil war" within the Democratic Party.

Cuomo, who is running for New York City mayor as an Independent, predicted that New York City "will not survive" a Mamdani administration, during an appearance on Fox Business’ "Morning with Maria" on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.