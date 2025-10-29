Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo warns NYC 'will not survive' Mamdani, says Dems fighting a 'civil war' against far left

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is running for NYC mayor as an Independent

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning that should Zohran Mamdani be elected mayor of New York City, the Big Apple will turn socialist, detailing how the rise of the far left has sparked a "quiet civil war" within the Democratic Party.

Cuomo, who is running for New York City mayor as an Independent, predicted that New York City "will not survive" a Mamdani administration, during an appearance on Fox Business’ "Morning with Maria" on Wednesday.

Andrew Cuomo speaking at a debate

Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Democratic mayoral primary debate, June 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool, File)

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue