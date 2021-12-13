Cuomo torched by mob boss Sammy "The Bull" Gravano over nursing home scandal: 'I would never do that'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was torched by a former mob boss over the Democrat’s COVID nursing home scandal, saying that he "would never do that."

The former boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, tore into Cuomo in a new series alongside former Colombo caporegime Michael Franzese over the deadly scandal that became a black mark on the former governor’s administration.

"I hate to get into Governor Cuomo. I will a little bit because he’s Italian and I can’t stand it," Gravano said in the clip obtained by Fox News, confirming his disdain for the then-governor when pressed by host and moderator Patrick Bet-David.

"One, because he’s Italian and I’m embarrassed to have someone do what he did as an Italian," The Bull continued. "He killed 15,000 people by putting people with the coronavirus in [nursing homes] with old people."

"I don’t give a f— who tells me to do that, whether it’s [former President] Trump, the president, the vice president, you, him, I would never do it," Gravano said, gesturing to Bet-David and Franzese. "And I’m a badass. I’d never do it."

Gravano also said that when an individual does something like the former governor’s scandal and has "no concern," he thinks about his family, including his "great-grandchildren who aren’t even born" that are "going to deal with s— like this."

The Mafia States of America made a splash on the Internet with its drop, with director Gerard Michaels telling Fox News in a Monday phone interview that the series surrounding a sit-down with the two mobsters is the first of its kind.

Michaels said that Cuomo, while governor, also stonewalled him and others on the project when they attempted to get in contact with the then-governor’s office for comment on the series.

"They were silent. Any of our emails were never responded to," Michaels said. "And every time we tried to make a phone call, all they did was push to another department, who then tried to push us to another department, who tried to push us to another department, who then tried to push us to another department."

The director said they eventually told the then-governor’s office that they were going to go forward with the series and that they wanted to include Cuomo’s "perspective," but they never heard back.

Bet-David delved more into the thoughts of Gravano and Franzese about the former governor and their view of a lack of accountability from the Empire State in his scandal-ridden departure from office.

The host also said that the mobsters were "no fans" of Cuomo "at all" as well as his younger brother, Chris Cuomo.

"Their biggest challenge with this is that the moment you’re a politician, you are held to much different standards than they did," Bet-David said. "Now, don’t get me wrong – obviously a Rudy Giulliani is necessary to help clean the streets of New York so families don’t have to worry about the safety of their kids while they’re out there playing."

"But I would say that’s the position that Sammy and Michael would take: that they think many politicians like the Cuomos get away with murder, which is essentially what happened," the host continued.

The host also revealed the former mobsters said that Mario was "well respected by the mob" while governor – having the connection through his wife – and that "he was easy to deal with."

Bet-David was personally involved with the funding of the series and said being able to get both Gravano and Franzese – who are not fans of one another – to sit down for three days worth of interviews was nothing short of "the impossible."

Cuomo faced calls to resign for his directive to place COVID-19 positive patients into New York nursing homes, despite data showing the elderly were more susceptible to the virus. The governor’s critics say that decision resulted in the preventable deaths of thousands of New Yorkers. Cuomo’s administration was then accused of not reporting the accurate number of people who died as a result of his directive.

The former governor resigned in disgrace earlier this year amid the nursing home scandal and multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Fox News’ Jon Street contributed reporting.