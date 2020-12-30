Coronavirus bill started 180-day countdown for UFO disclosures

President Trump’s signature Sunday on the $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and government funding bill started a 180-day countdown for the Pentagon and spy agencies to say what they know about UFOs.

The provision received very little attention in part because it wasn’t included in the text of the 5,593-page legislation, but as a "committee comment" attached to the annual intelligence authorization act, which was rolled into the massive bill.

EX-CIA DIRECTOR SAYS UNEXPLAINED PHENOMEON 'MIGHT...CONSTITUTE A DIFFERENT FORM OF LIFE'

The Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in the comment it "directs the [director of national intelligence], in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies… to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena."

The report must address "observed airborne objects that have not been identified" and should include a "detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence," the committee said.

The report must also contain "[a] detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was derived from investigations of intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted United States airspace … and an assessment of whether this unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries."

