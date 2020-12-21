Former CIA director says unexplained phenomenon 'might ... constitute a different form of life'

No one can say for certain what UFOs actually are, but a former director of the CIA said some of the recently unexplained phenomenon "might ... constitute a different form of life."

Speaking on a podcast with American economist Tyler Cowen, John Brennan said that while he did not know what the phenomenon was exactly, "It’s a bit presumptuous and arrogant for us to believe that there’s no other form of life anywhere in the entire universe."

"... I think some of the phenomena we’re going to be seeing continues to be unexplained and might, in fact, be some type of phenomenon that is the result of something that we don’t yet understand and that could involve some type of activity that some might say constitutes a different form of life," Brennan said, according to a transcript of the podcast.

LEAKED REPORTS FROM PENTAGON UFO TASK FORCE DISCUSS 'NON-HUMAN TECHNOLOGY,' MYSTERIOUS OBJECTS

Nick Pope, a former employee and UFO investigator for Britain's Ministry of Defense, said Brennan's comments are "intriguing," given his former position.

"When I first heard the interview I thought he was going to play it safe, and his mention of weather phenomena reinforced that view," Pope told Fox News via email. "But for him then to start speculating about something people 'might say constitutes a different form of life' was extraordinary. While it may have been a slip of the tongue and an inadvertent muddling of tenses, I was also fascinated to hear him mention not just the previous U.S. Navy UFO sightings, but 'some of the phenomena we're going to be seeing', as if he was talking about future events."

WITH PENTAGON UFO IN THE SPOTLIGHT, REPORT MENTIONS 'OFF-WORLD VEHICLES NOT MADE ON THIS EARTH'

Brennan, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency under President Obama from March 2013 until January 2017, also discussed the trio of videos that were officially released by the Pentagon in April of "unidentified aerial phenomena."

"I’ve seen some of those videos from Navy pilots, and I must tell you that they are quite eyebrow-raising when you look at them," Brennan explained. "You try to ensure that you have as much data as possible in terms of visuals and also different types of maybe technical collection of sensors that you have at the time."

The videos in reference, known as "FLIR1," "Gimbal" and "GoFast," were previously captured by Navy aircraft, with the footage circulating in the public for years.

They were originally released to the New York Times and to The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, headed by Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge. After the videos were released publicly, DeLonge said "UFOs are real" in a since-deleted tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July, the New York Times reported that a small group of government officials, including Reid, and scientists believe objects of "undetermined origin" have crashed to Earth and have been retrieved. The publication cited Eric W. Davis, an astrophysicist who worked as a subcontractor and a consultant for the Pentagon UFO program.

Davis, who now works for defense contractor Aerospace Corporation, said he gave briefings on the recovery of unexplained objects to staff members of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23, 2019.

In August, the Pentagon created a task force to investigate UFOs, or UAPs, following several unexplained incidents that have been observed by the U.S. military.