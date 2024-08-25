Cornel West must appear on Michigan ballot, judge says

Presidential candidate Cornel West must appear on voting ballots in Michigan, a state judge ruled on Saturday.

Judge James Robert Redford issued the ruling days after West and his running mate, activist Melina Abdullah, were kicked off the ballot earlier this month due to technical issues.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections had notified West's campaign of the discrepancies in an August 16 letter. The campaign responded by arguing that the Michigan Democratic Party was weaponizing technicalities in an effort to remove West from the ballot.

"We are confident that these accusations will be seen for what they are—frivolous and unfounded attempts to stifle opposition and debate," campaign spokesman Edwin DeJesus told the Michigan Public Radio Network.

West responded to Saturday's ruling with a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"Victory in Michigan! We brought thousands of voices to the table, and the court listened, rejecting the Democrats' technical challenges. This is a win for democracy and for every person fighting for truth, justice, and love. Onward!" he wrote.

Despite the victory, West's campaign is facing similar challenges in states across the country. A Pennsylvania judge ruled on Friday that we was not qualified to appear on ballots in that state.

A similar legal battle in Maine also ended in victory for West, however, with the secretary of state declaring he is qualified to appear on the state's ballots.

The ballot battle comes as Vice President Harris remains in a neck-and-neck battle with former President Trump. The other notable third-party candidate in the race, RFK Jr. withdrew and endorsed Trump on Friday.