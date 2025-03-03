Expand / Collapse search
Conservatives rally around Hegseth after he turns tables on Hillary Clinton with Russia 'reset' photo

Democrats have been melting down in response to Trump's fiery meeting with Zelenskyy

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Laura Ingraham visits Gitmo with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Video

Laura Ingraham visits Gitmo with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shares an exclusive look of her visit to Guantanamo Bay with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on ‘The Ingraham Angle.

Conservatives on social media praised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday after he responded to an attack from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with a photo that was seen over 2 million times on X.

"Wouldn’t want to hurt Putin’s feelings," Clinton posted on X over the weekend along with a Gizmodo headline that read, "Trump’s Defense Secretary Hegseth Orders Cyber Command to ‘Stand Down’ on All Russia Operations."

Hegseth responded to the post with a photo of Clinton smiling with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov in March 2009 in which the two are holding a "reset" button that was meant to symbolize a reset of relations between the two countries. 

The post was quickly praised by conservatives on X.

DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH ARRIVES AT GUANTANAMO BAY, CALLS IT ‘FRONT LINES OF THE WAR’ ON SOUTHERN BORDER

Hegseth Hillary Clinton

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth trolled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a viral tweet this weekend. (Getty Images)

"Crooked Hillary just got OWNED," Department of Defense Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson posted on X.

"Call an ambulance …," Rasmussen Reports posted on X.

DEFENSE SECRETARY HEGSETH SAYS GUANTANAMO BAY IS ‘PERFECT PLACE’ TO HOLD MIGRANTS ‘SAFELY IN THE INTERIM’

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Democratic National Convention

"Wouldn’t want to hurt Putin’s feelings," Clinton posted along with a Gizmodo headline that read, "Trump’s Defense Secretary Hegseth Orders Cyber Command to ‘Stand Down’ on All Russia Operations." (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

"LOL," conservative commentator Jack Posobiec posted on X.

"Total Secretary Hegseth W," Greg Price of the Trump White House Rapid Response Team posted on X.

Hegseth press gaggle in Germany

Conservatives on social media praised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he responded to an attack from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Michael Probst/AP Photo)

Hegseth's post was reposted over 10,000 times on X with over 3,000 comments and over 70,000 likes.

Fox News Digital reached out to Clinton's office for comment.

Democrats have been highly critical of the Trump administration in recent days and attacked the president as being aligned with Russia based on the heated Oval Office exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Friday.

The Trump administration has maintained that the controversy shows Zelenskyy is not serious about peace talks, and Trump has publicly said the Ukrainian president can return to the White House at a later time to resume negotiations.

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don’t end up like Europe!" Trump recently posted on Truth Social over the weekend. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

