Conservatives rally around Hegseth after he turns tables on Hillary Clinton with Russia 'reset' photo

Conservatives on social media praised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday after he responded to an attack from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with a photo that was seen over 2 million times on X.

"Wouldn’t want to hurt Putin’s feelings," Clinton posted on X over the weekend along with a Gizmodo headline that read, "Trump’s Defense Secretary Hegseth Orders Cyber Command to ‘Stand Down’ on All Russia Operations."

Hegseth responded to the post with a photo of Clinton smiling with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov in March 2009 in which the two are holding a "reset" button that was meant to symbolize a reset of relations between the two countries.

The post was quickly praised by conservatives on X.

DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH ARRIVES AT GUANTANAMO BAY, CALLS IT ‘FRONT LINES OF THE WAR’ ON SOUTHERN BORDER

"Crooked Hillary just got OWNED," Department of Defense Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson posted on X .

"Call an ambulance …," Rasmussen Reports posted on X .

DEFENSE SECRETARY HEGSETH SAYS GUANTANAMO BAY IS ‘PERFECT PLACE’ TO HOLD MIGRANTS ‘SAFELY IN THE INTERIM’

"LOL," conservative commentator Jack Posobiec posted on X .

"Total Secretary Hegseth W," Greg Price of the Trump White House Rapid Response Team posted on X .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hegseth's post was reposted over 10,000 times on X with over 3,000 comments and over 70,000 likes.

Fox News Digital reached out to Clinton's office for comment.

Democrats have been highly critical of the Trump administration in recent days and attacked the president as being aligned with Russia based on the heated Oval Office exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Friday.

The Trump administration has maintained that the controversy shows Zelenskyy is not serious about peace talks, and Trump has publicly said the Ukrainian president can return to the White House at a later time to resume negotiations.

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don’t end up like Europe!" Trump recently posted on Truth Social over the weekend.