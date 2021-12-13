Conservative group joins with GOP governors to press Dem senators to oppose BBB

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A conservative group is partnering with Republican governors in an attempt to pressure Democratic senators to oppose President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

The Coalition to Protect American Workers, which is led by former top Mike Pence aide Marc Short, is slated to host several events with Republican governors in Arizona and Montana beginning this week, according to a statement by the group.

The purpose of the national tour is to pressure lawmakers such as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., to oppose the Build Back Better spending bill, which needs support from all 50 Democratic senators to pass.

The tour begins Thursday in Tempe, Arizona, with an event that will bring local business leaders together with Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz., who leads the Republican Governors Association. The business leaders will discuss why they believe Biden's policies have negatively impacted their economic growth.

Next month, the tour moves on to Montana in an event that will feature Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont.

Marc Short told Fox News Digital that his coalition is "pleased that many of the tax provisions have been extracted from the original bill," but he said he is concerned that the remaining "trillions of dollars in reckless spending and tax increases is bad for our economy and certainly harmful to American workers."

"I think that we've maintained the perspective that after trillions of dollars in COVID relief and infrastructure spending, that inflationary pressures would create a political dynamic that makes it more difficult for Democrats to pass this more socialist agenda."

"I think there are two different visions for what's best for American taxpayers," Short observed. "Clearly, the liberal Left believes that government can make better decisions with your money, and we believe that when you're able to return resources to American taxpayers, they know best what to do with them."

Short also noted that "American companies can create more jobs in America if they're not so heavily burdened with regulations and taxes."

Short said his coalition recognizes there is still "a long way to go in this battle" and suggested it will extend into the new year.