©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Politics

Connecticut Senate Democrats list outrageous things they'd rather endure instead of 100 more days of Trump

Sen. Herron Keyon Gaston would prefer 100 horrible haircuts to enduring another 100 days of the Trump administration

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Connecticut Senate Democrats' bizarre anti-Trump video Video

Connecticut Senate Democrats' bizarre anti-Trump video

Democrats in the Nutmeg State's upper chamber posted a strange video expressing what they would rather endure, as opposed to another 100 days of the Trump administration. (TikTok / CT Senate Democrats)

Connecticut Senate Democrats posted an outlandish TikTok video on Thursday, featuring lawmakers listing out unpleasant things they would rather subject themselves to, rather than face another 100 days of the Trump administration.

The video, which had garnered just over 100 likes on the platform as of Friday afternoon, appears to have been partially filmed in the State Senate chamber.

Connecticut Sate Senator Herron Keyon Gaston

Connecticut State Sen. Herron Keyon Gaston said he would rather have 100 bad haircuts than another 100 days of President Donald Trump. (CT Senate Democrats)

TRUMP TOUTS ‘MOST SUCCESSFUL’ FIRST 100 DAYS IN PRESIDENTIAL HISTORY DURING MICHIGAN RALLY

Lawmakers suggested they would rather have 100 bad haircuts, 100 vaccination shots in the arm or spend 100 hours in a traffic jam on Interstate 84.

Sen. Julie Kushner, D-Danbury, added she would rather cook 100 family meals, which she noted her kids would find "very funny."

Connecticut Senator Julie Kushner

Connecticut State Sen. Julie Kushner said she would rather make 100 family meals than experience another 100 days of Trump. (CT Senate Democrats)

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP, REPUBLICANS AT RECORD-HIGH RATINGS AS DEMOCRATS FALTER 

The post came days after President Donald Trump said at a Michigan rally that his administration had enjoyed the most successful first 100 days in presidential history.

Trump's first 100 days of his second term centered around aggressive action to address border security, trade, education, civil rights, technology and innovation, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Connecticut Senator Ceci Maher

Connecticut State Sen. Ceci Maher said she would rather listen to 100 children on a bus singing "100 bottles of beer on the wall" than endure another 100 days of Trump. (CT Senate Democrats)

TRUMP ADMIN REVOKES 4K FOREIGN STUDENTS' VISAS IN FIRST 100 DAYS, NEARLY ALL WITH SERIOUS CRIMINAL RECORDS

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), established with an executive order signed by the president on his first day in office, claims to have slashed federal spending through budget and staffing cuts.

However, the latest poll numbers show Trump has 44% approval and 55% disapproval ratings in the most recent Fox News national poll, which collected data from April 18-21.

On specific issues, Trump received a 55% majority approval on border security, 47% approval on immigration and 38% approval on the economy.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his Michigan rally commemorating the first 100 days of his second term. (Getty Images)

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ASKS SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW EL SALVADOR DEPORTATION FLIGHT CASE

His worst ratings were on inflation (33% approve, 59% disapprove), tariffs (33%-58%), foreign policy (40%-54%), taxes (38%-53%) and guns (41%-44%).

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

