Congressional Baseball Game descends into chaos after protesters storm field

Several arrests were made at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity Wednesday night after people in attendance who appeared to be protesters of climate change stormed the field at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The game, which raises money for local charities in the D.C. area, features Democrats and Republicans from the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Climate change protesters chanted while holding signs that said "Stop playing games with our future," and they wore shirts that said "End Fossil Fuels" before several people jumped onto the field.

A group known as Climate Defiance took credit for the display in a tweet on X.

"Update: Eight of us have been arrested for shutting down the Congressional Baseball Game. They are behind bars now. Make no mistake: It's the Members of Congress who should be locked up."

The group also bragged on social media about its mission and delaying the game.

"We have taken the field at the Congressional Baseball Game + play has FROZEN! Congress sends billions of public $$ to subsidize deadly fossil fuels — but the police are tackling us instead. This Chevron-sponsored game cannot continue. This is unconscionable," the group wrote.

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) promptly arrived and escorted the demonstrators out, and the game resumed. The USCP confirmed eight people were arrested.

"We are proud of our officers who are working to keep everyone safe during tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. When eight people tried to protest on the field, our officers quickly stopped them and arrested them. The eight people are being charged with federal charges — Interference with a Member of the U.S. Capitol Police," Capitol Police wrote in a statement on X.

A small group of anti-Israel protesters were also spotted in the crowd. The group unfurled a "Free Palestine" and Palestinian flag in the right field section near the foul post. The group's message was met with boos from others in the stands.

It was not the first time the annual charity game has involved controversy.

Over the last several years, the event has drawn more scrutiny after a gunman opened fire on Republicans who were at the stadium early for practice in 2017.

