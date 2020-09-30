Commission on Presidential Debates ‘carefully considering’ format changes after first Trump, Biden debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday said the highly contentious first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden “made clear” that “additional structure” should be added to the format of the remaining debates in order to “ensure” a “more orderly discussion” of issues.

The commission’s comments came after Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland, Ohio, included repeated interruptions and both candidates hurling charges and insults at each other.

MEDIA CALLS FOR UPCOMING TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATES TO BE CANCELLED AFTER FIRST SHOWDOWN

“The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate,” the CPD said in a statement Wednesday. “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

The commission added that it will be “carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

“The commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates,” the commission said of the Fox News anchor, who moderated the debate.

The CPD is sponsoring two more debates for Trump and Biden, one on Oct. 15 in Miami, Fla., and one on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tenn. A vice presidential debate is set for Oct. 7.

The debate got personal right out the gate Tuesday night with the former vice president calling Trump "the worst president America has ever had" and Trump saying that there is "nothing smart" about Biden.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE GETS PERSONAL AS BIDEN CALLS TRUMP A 'CLOWN,' TRUMP TELLS BIDEN HE'S NOT 'SMART'

Leading up to the debate, sources close to the Biden campaign told Fox News that the former vice president wouldn’t engage in personal attacks or respond to any insults leveled against him by Trump.

But Biden, within the first half of the debate, slammed the president as a “liar” and a “clown” and repeatedly called on him to “shut up.”

“Would you shut up, man?” Biden said to Trump, calling him “unpresidential.”

Later, Biden cut Trump off again, saying: “Will he just shush for a minute?”

Meanwhile, the president slammed Biden, saying the former vice president is not “smart.”

“Don’t ever use the word smart with me,” Trump said. “Nothing smart about you Joe.”

CNN CALLS PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE A 'S---SHOW' AND A 'DISGRACE,' BLAMES TRUMP

The president, when asked about his campaign rallies, said that Biden doesn’t hold events because “nobody shows up to his events.”

“People want to hear what I have to say,” Trump said.

The debate shifted to taxes. Biden vowed to repeal the "Trump tax code," and the president cut him off questioning why he didn't propose a better tax plan during his "47 years" in Washington.

"Because you weren’t president screwing things up," Biden said. "You're the worst president America has ever had.”

