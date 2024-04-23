Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Columbia University protests: Rep. Elise Stefanik calls on Biden admin to deport terrorist supporters on visas

In a letter, the New York Republican implored the Department of Education to revoke federal funding for Columbia

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
It’s unacceptable that it took Harvard a month to demand resignation: Rep. Elise Stefanik Video

It’s unacceptable that it took Harvard a month to demand resignation: Rep. Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., discusses her questioning of former Harvard President Claudine Gay regarding antisemitism on ‘Hannity.'

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., sent a scathing letter to top Biden officials about the ongoing anti-Israel protests at Columbia University, demanding federal intervention to protect Jewish students.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Stefanik wrote to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland. The New York congresswoman did not mince words when describing the disarray caused by the anti-Israel protests at the New York City Ivy League institution, threatening Jewish students and faculty.

Classes at Columbia will be entirely virtual for the rest of the semester due to the protesters "taking over" the campus. New York City Mayor Eric Adams blamed "outside agitators" for fanning the flames during a press conference Tuesday.

Stefanik called attention to the antisemitic sentiment among protesters in her letter.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS: 5 DRAMATIC MOMENTS FROM A WEEK OF CHAOS

An inset of Rep. Elise Stefanik over a scene from the Columbia University pro-Gaza tent encampment

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., sent a scathing letter to top Biden officials about the recent anti-Israel protests at Columbia University. (Getty Images)

"Over the past few days, anarchy has engulfed the campus of Columbia University and created an environment that is unsafe for Jewish students and faculty," she wrote. "You have the ability and authority to put a stop to this and take concrete steps to hold accountable those responsible."

The House Republican described the protesters as an "unsanctioned mob of students and agitators permitted to continue to target Jewish students" and cited antisemitic incidents that have occurred as a result of their activity.

"Consequences are needed for those who are calling for terrorism and violent attacks," she wrote. Stefanik cited the Immigration and Nationality Act, which states that anyone who endorses terrorism can become ineligible for American residency, and noted that protesters are "brazenly endorsing Hamas and other terrorist organizations."

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT ORDERS VIRTUAL CLASSES AS ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS TAKE OVER: 'WE NEED A RESET'

Stefanik speaks with House GOP leaders

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., left, and Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., look on. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"By allowing this support for terror to continue, this wicked ideology is able to spread," Stefanik argued. "I demand that you enforce existing law to revoke the visas and deport students here on visas who are suspended for their antisemitic actions." 

The Republican also called for the Department of Education to hold Columbia accountable by revoking any federal funding that the Ivy League school receives.

"It is past time for the Department of Education to publish the findings of [President's Biden's Title VI] investigation and hold the university accountable," she wrote. "Furthermore, the Department must take action to revoke any federal funding flowing to Columbia and similar institutions so taxpayers are not funding the ongoing discrimination."

Anti-Israel agitators construct an encampment on Columbia University’s campus

Anti-Israel agitators construct an encampment on Columbia University’s campus in New York City Monday.   (Peter Gerber)

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of Secretary Mayorkas and Attorney General Garland for comment.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

