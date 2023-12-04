Democrats drop 'Bidenomics' as some voters complain it's 'tone-deaf': Report

Democratic Party leaders are refusing to use the term "Bidenomics" in speeches and online as the 2024 presidential election closes in, according to an Axios article from Sunday.

"House Democrats have rejected the White House's months-long campaign to sell the term 'Bidenomics,'" the outlet reported, with many in House Democratic leadership stopping use of the term months ago.

"Bidenomics," a term that President Biden has repeatedly used to tout his economic achievements during his presidency, has become unpopular within a Democratic Party struggling to convince voters that life is better under Biden.

Axios reported that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC "are also avoiding" using the term Bidenomics "on social media and press releases, as polling indicates the tagline is ineffective."

"In a meeting this past summer to discuss economic messaging strategy," the report continued, "House Democrats decided to stick with ‘People Over Politics’ rather than ‘Bidenomics,’ one senior Democratic leadership aide told Axios."

Voters, not just Democratic Party leadership, also feel negatively about Bidenomics, with Democratic sources telling Axios that the term was "seen as tone-deaf to voters still struggling economically and also invoked a president with lackluster polling numbers."

A Fox News poll from mid-November found 78% of voters rate the economy negatively, and the majority feel the worst isn't over. Inflation was the top concern with the majority of those surveyed, and only 29% of voters approved of Biden's handling of the issue, while 69% said they disapproved.

A number of historians and liberal columnists have advised Biden to stop using "Bidenomics," with liberal presidential historian Douglas Brinkley telling NBC News the messaging "fell flat" with the public.

"It’s a little bit like Gerald Ford’s ‘Whip Inflation Now’ buttons. Nobody wants to be waving banners that say, ‘I love Bidenomics,’" Brinkley said. "So it’s probably a healthy sign that they’re retooling a campaign slogan to showcase what they feel are their administration accomplishments."

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

