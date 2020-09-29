Cleveland protestors march against Trump ahead of presidential debate

Protestors gathered in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night ahead of the first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

A crowd of hundreds of people from various groups held demonstrations against Trump at Wade Lagoon near the Cleveland Museum of Art, blocks away from the debate venue at Case Western Reserve University. Protestors carried signs with slogans such as “Dump Trump” and “Trump/Pence #OutNow."

Local authorities have taken a number of steps to secure the area, blocking off streets and adding security fences near the debate venue. The Ohio National Guard has a presence on the ground at the request of Gov. Mike DeWine.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN TO FACT-CHECK TRUMP ON TWITTER DURING DEBATE

"We have taken every precaution to make sure that while people can exercise their constitutional right to free speech, that they do it in a safe and secure manner, again, with the community in mind," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said ahead of the event.

Multiple groups, including Black Lives Matter and Refuse Facism, planned protests against the Trump administration ahead of the debate. Black Lives Matter Cleveland said it would hold demonstrations for “Black Lives and Climate Justice.”

"We are looking to get together and have a peaceful demonstration and talk about the issues as it relates to Cleveland. This presidential debate has just created chaos within the city,” LaTonya Goldsby, president of Black Lives Matter Cleveland, told WKYC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cleveland event is the first of three planned presidential debates ahead of Election Day. Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday,” will serve as debate moderator.

The debate will air beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.