Chris Christie to announce 2024 presidential campaign next week: report

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will formally enter the 2024 presidential race next week, Fox News has confirmed.

Christie, 60, will announce his candidacy for president at a town hall next Tuesday at 630pm at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics, sources familiar with his thinking confirm to Fox News. The news was first reported Wednesday morning by Axios.

Christie has been one of former President Donald Trump's foremost critics since Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

