Chip Roy demands new committee to probe 'radical left' in wake of Charlie Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, is calling on House leaders to establish a new temporary committee to investigate "numerous attacks on our way of life, the destruction of the rule of law and the murder of innocent Americans, prominent and unknown alike."

In a letter sent to House GOP leaders on Thursday, a day after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Roy is accusing left-wing groups of fomenting the current volatile political environment.

"I respectfully request that the House of Representatives form a select committee on ‘The money, influence, and power behind the radical left’s assault on America and the rule of law,’" Roy wrote. "The patterns are undeniable: we are witnessing a sustained breakdown of law and order, fueled not by chance, but by anti-American ideology."

Roy pointed to the assassination attempts against President Donald Trump in 2024, as well as the 2017 congressional baseball team practice shooting, but added, "It goes well beyond politicians and to the people themselves."

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: ‘SUBJECT’ QUESTIONED AND RELEASED AFTER UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING, PATEL SAYS

"We have seen targets placed on the Family Research Council and Charlie Kirk by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) only to witness shootings toward each, including the tragic assassination of Charlie just this week after being placed on the SPLC’s notorious ‘Hate Map’ three months ago," he wrote.

"We have seen dangerous networks like Antifa organize, fund and deploy sophisticated terror campaigns attacking law enforcement and destroying American cities. We have seen George Soros, the Wren Collective and other radical organizations funding and putting in place district attorneys and judges to then coordinate releasing criminals to the streets."

He also blamed "leftist entities and public figures" for the recent crisis at the U.S. border during the Biden administration.

"Enough is enough. We must follow the money to identify the perpetrators of the coordinated anti-American assaults being carried out against us and take all steps under the law necessary to stop them," Roy wrote.

"We can no longer pretend to be bound together by shared ideals when a well-funded, vitriolic cadre of our fellow Americans and foreign interests are at war with the very values of faith in God, fidelity to our Constitution, and respect for the principles of liberty and Western Civilization that define us as Americans – including, notably, the free speech practiced and exemplified by Charlie Kirk."

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a college campus event in Utah in what Gov. Spencer Cox has labeled a politically motivated assassination.

It's prompted an outpouring of grief and anger from his allies on the right, as well as bipartisan prayers for Kirk's family and calls to end political violence that's affected both sides.

In addition to the incidents mentioned by Roy, a Democrat state lawmaker in Minnesota was killed in her home along with her husband by a masked assailant dressed as a police officer.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK

Just earlier on Thursday, a possible bomb threat forced police to swarm the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington. That was found not to be credible, however.

But Kirk's assassination is the latest tragedy in a string of escalating violent incidents that have made elected officials and other political figures fear for their safety.

Several Republicans, like Roy, have accused Democrats of fomenting hatred toward the right.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roy gave Kirk a poignant tribute on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening.

"We should be able to speak freely and speak with passion and regard about what we believe, without it coming to that," the Texas Republican said, his voice heavy with emotion.

"Our Founding Fathers were often at each other's throats… you either are bound together by something or you're not. And I think we should be bound together by the much greater purpose for this nation. And, you know, that's what I'm going to stand with, and that's how I'm going to move forward. All this, we're here for something bigger and greater than all of ourselves."

Fox News Digital reached out to SPLC, the Wren Collective, and Soros via the Open Society Foundations but did not hear back by press time.