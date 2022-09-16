Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate 'back to the farm'

Lori Lightfoot made the comments at a rally alongside Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Vice President Kamala Harris

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor "back to the farm" during a rally on Friday. 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November. 

ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, CHICAGO MAYOR BLASTED FOR ‘HYPOCRISY’ AFTER SENDING MIGRANTS BUSSED FROM TEXAS TO SUBURBS

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduces Jazmine Sullivan during 2022 Lollapalooza day one at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduces Jazmine Sullivan during 2022 Lollapalooza day one at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

"So make no mistake, Trump is on the ballot. His name is Darren Bailey. And we need to send him back to the farm," Lightfoot said. "Trump is on the ballot in every single one of the Republicans that you are going to face when you go into the voting pool. And you must remember that we are Illinois. We are a state that believes in people's rights and that we're going to treat everyone with dignity and respect."

Lightfoot had just finished blasting Republicans who "do nothing but hatred" as they "present a picture of our city and our state that is out of touch with reality because they live in a world that is different than the lives of the people of this city in the state every day." 

Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey on the campaign trail

Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey on the campaign trail (Courtesy of the Bailey Campaign)

Bailey, a third-generation farmer, touts his rural credentials on his campaign page.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bailey's campaign for comment. 

Max Thornberry 

