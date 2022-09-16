Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate 'back to the farm'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor "back to the farm" during a rally on Friday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November.

"So make no mistake, Trump is on the ballot. His name is Darren Bailey. And we need to send him back to the farm," Lightfoot said. "Trump is on the ballot in every single one of the Republicans that you are going to face when you go into the voting pool. And you must remember that we are Illinois. We are a state that believes in people's rights and that we're going to treat everyone with dignity and respect."

Lightfoot had just finished blasting Republicans who "do nothing but hatred" as they "present a picture of our city and our state that is out of touch with reality because they live in a world that is different than the lives of the people of this city in the state every day."

Bailey, a third-generation farmer, touts his rural credentials on his campaign page.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bailey's campaign for comment.