Capitol Protests
Published

Who is Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards?

Edwards sustained an injury during the Capitol riots that have prevented her from returning to duty

By Thomas Phippen | Fox News

Christine Edwards, a Capitol Police Officer injured in the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday at a House committee hearing.

Edwards sustained a traumatic brain injury during the riots that took place at the Capitol, as supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards testifies before the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol with Sandra Garza, partner of Brian Sicknick, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell in the back, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2022. 

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards testifies before the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol with Sandra Garza, partner of Brian Sicknick, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell in the back, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2022.  (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

"Even after suffering a traumatic brain injury, Officer Edwards patrolled the Capitol’s West Plaza and prevented many rioters from entering the Capitol building," the Jan. 6 Committee said. 

LIVE UPDATES: JAN. 6 HEARINGS GET UNDERWAY THURSDAY EVENING

Edwards is a native of Atlanta, and an alumna of the University of Georgia, where she graduated with honors. She worked in public relations before "answer[ing] the call to serve in law enforcement in 2017," according to the committee.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards arrives as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol prepares to hold its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. 

U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards arrives as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol prepares to hold its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Edwards' injuries have prevented her from returning to the Capitol Police's First Responder Unit, but she hopes to return to duty later this year, according to the committee.

The House Jan. 6 Committee concluded its first in a series of hearings on the Capitol riots Thursday evening.

Thomas Phippen is an Editor at Fox News.

