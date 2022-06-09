Who is Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards?

Christine Edwards, a Capitol Police Officer injured in the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday at a House committee hearing.

Edwards sustained a traumatic brain injury during the riots that took place at the Capitol, as supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

"Even after suffering a traumatic brain injury, Officer Edwards patrolled the Capitol’s West Plaza and prevented many rioters from entering the Capitol building," the Jan. 6 Committee said.

Edwards is a native of Atlanta, and an alumna of the University of Georgia, where she graduated with honors. She worked in public relations before "answer[ing] the call to serve in law enforcement in 2017," according to the committee.

Edwards' injuries have prevented her from returning to the Capitol Police's First Responder Unit, but she hopes to return to duty later this year, according to the committee.

The House Jan. 6 Committee concluded its first in a series of hearings on the Capitol riots Thursday evening.