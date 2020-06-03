Capitol Police officers take a knee to cheers of protesters

Capitol Police officers took a knee on Wednesday, to the cheers of demonstrators protesting police brutality on Capitol Hill following the death of George Floyd.

Protests have swept across the country for nearly eight straight days, and particularly in the Washington, D.C., region.

President Trump has promised to "clamp down" on protesters in D.C. and urged local officials to instruct law enforcement to "dominate."

“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” said Trump. “We’re doing it in Washington, D.C. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before.”

On Monday, U.S. Park Police were accused of using tear gas to clear protesters out of Lafayette Square just before Trump walked over to visit St. John's church. Park Police said they used smoke canisters, not tear gas, and they cleared protesters because they had attacked officers.

Although some protests across the country have been marred by burning and looting, a number have remained largely peaceful. Officers across the country have taken a knee alongside protesters and offered words of solidarity.

Protesters gathered outside of the Coral Gables station house in Miami-Dade County on Saturday, where police and protesters came together, taking a knee to join in a moment of peace and prayer.

“As leaders of this profession, we (chiefs and community) must all do better at improving on our training and protocols so that our efforts towards building and maintaining community trust are not lost or overshadowed,” Diasgranados wrote in a statement, as Fox 29 WFLX reported.

On Wednesday, Phoenix police officers took a knee during a peaceful demonstration. “Images like these reflect our willingness to listen and work toward solutions,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said shortly after.

In Oklahoma, deputies stationed outside an Oklahoma City jail took a knee in solidarity on Sunday, to the applause of a crowd held back by a barricade.

