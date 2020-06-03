Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Capitol Police officers take a knee to cheers of protesters

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Capitol Police officers took a knee on Wednesday, to the cheers of demonstrators protesting police brutality on Capitol Hill following the death of George Floyd. 

Protests have swept across the country for nearly eight straight days, and particularly in the Washington, D.C., region.

President Trump has promised to "clamp down" on protesters in D.C. and urged local officials to instruct law enforcement to "dominate."

“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” said Trump. “We’re doing it in Washington, D.C. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before.”

On Monday, U.S. Park Police were accused of using tear gas to clear protesters out of Lafayette Square just before Trump walked over to visit St. John's church. Park Police said they used smoke canisters, not tear gas, and they cleared protesters because they had attacked officers. 

GEORGE FLOYD'S FAMILY CALLS FOR ALL OFFICERS CHARGED, ARRESTED

Although some protests across the country have been marred by burning and looting, a number have remained largely peaceful. Officers across the country have taken a knee alongside protesters and offered words of solidarity.

Protesters gathered outside of the Coral Gables station house in Miami-Dade County on Saturday, where police and protesters came together, taking a knee to join in a moment of peace and prayer.

Police officers kneel during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida on May 30, 2020, in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)

Police officers kneel during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida on May 30, 2020, in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)

“As leaders of this profession, we (chiefs and community) must all do better at improving on our training and protocols so that our efforts towards building and maintaining community trust are not lost or overshadowed,” Diasgranados wrote in a statement, as Fox 29 WFLX reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, Phoenix police officers took a knee during a peaceful demonstration. “Images like these reflect our willingness to listen and work toward solutions,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said shortly after.

In Oklahoma, deputies stationed outside an Oklahoma City jail took a knee in solidarity on Sunday, to the applause of a crowd held back by a barricade.

Fox News' Doug McKelway contributed to this report.