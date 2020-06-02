Phoenix police kneel with peaceful protesters chanting ‘take a knee’ as crowd disbands for curfew

Phoenix police officers knelt with protesters who chanted “take a knee” during a peaceful demonstration over the death of George Floyd before the crowd dispersed ahead of a curfew.

The moment of solidarity was captured in pictures and video by FOX10 Phoenix reporter Matt Galka just before 8 p.m., when Gov. Doug Ducey’s curfew was set to begin.

“Images like these reflect our willingness to listen and work toward solutions,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said shortly after.

In the minutes leading to the curfew, police in riot gear assembled in front of about 100 protesters, the Arizona Republic reported. The impending curfew was announced over a loudspeaker.

An unidentified woman with a megaphone then began speaking to the protesters and police.

"I'm asking you in this small group right now what they can do to concede for you guys to go home,” she said, according to the paper. “I have a brave young man right here that has suggested that if at least one officer takes a knee with us, I can get all of these children home safe."

"Do you guys agree?" she asked. The crowd shouted in reply, "Yes!"

At least three officers can be seen taking a knee with the protesters, who cheer and clap as chants of “take a knee” can be heard. The crowd dispersed shortly after, FOX10 reported.

Ashley Cuber, who said she attended the protest as a medic, told the Republic that it was an “incredible moment.”

“Just three minutes till curfew and everyone peacefully went home,” she said.

Phoenix police said more than 300 arrests were made over the weekend, a majority of which were people violating the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, FOX10 reported.