Candace Owens blasts 'despicable' Obama book claiming Trump election was racist reaction

The suggestion by former President Barack Obama that President Trump’s rise to power was a product of racism is "absolutely despicable," author and activist Candace Owens told “Hannity” Thursday.

In his forthcoming memoir, "A Promised Land," Obama claims Trump’s presidency was the result of “millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House.”

Recalling Obama’s historic election in 2008, Owens told host Sean Hannity that the 44th president ran his campaign on the American Dream and was driven by a “kinetic energy” that has since been seemingly pushed aside.

“It felt like we finally had arrived at a place in this country where we could put the past in the past,” she said. “Barack Obama became the president of the United States because White Americans supported him. And rather than show some unity, rather than show some respect for this country that gave him literally everything he has, he turns his back ... and says, ‘Look at this despicable country. It’s broken.’”

“He is the first president that has ever sat in the White House and come out ... hating America,” she added.

By contrast, Owens said, President Trump has spent the last four years making efforts to strengthen the Black community, doubling his support among Black women and “garnered 18% of the Black male vote.”

“Do you think that [Democrats] could have the humility to pause for a second and say, ‘You know what? Maybe it’s not because every single person in America is a racist,’” she said. “People are standing behind Donald J. Trump because he is an effective and good leader who tells the truth and doesn’t ... run on identity politics.”

