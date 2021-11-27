Expand / Collapse search
Canadian school district cancels speech by ISIS rape survivor, Nobel winner due to 'Islamophobia' fears

The author was sold into sex slavery by ISIS at age 14

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A woman who lived through kidnapping and sexual slavery at the hands of ISIS had an event cancelled by a Canadian school board due to fears of "Islamophobia."

Twenty-eight-year-old Nadia Murad was scheduled to visit with students from 600 different schools to speak about her upcoming book, "The Last Girl: My Story Of Captivity," which documents the horrific treatment she suffered from ISIS but was told by the Toronto School District that her event could not be held because it could "foster Islamophobia", according to the Telegraph.

ISIS widows living in the Ein Essa displacement camp face an uncertain future.

The decision to cancel the event was made by Toronto School Board Superintendent Helen Fisher, who argued that the book could be viewed as offensive to Muslims. The Toronto District School Board is Canada's largest, and the fourth largest in North America. 

Murad’s book tells how she escaped the Islamic State after being taken from her home and sold into sexual slavery where she was raped and tortured at the age of 14.

At least one district parent, who identified herself as Tanya Lee, has criticized the school district for the move. 

June 28, 2014: This image made from undated video posted on a social media account frequently used for communications by the ISIS, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, shows Abu Umar al-Shishani standing next to the group's spokesman among a group of fighters as they declare the elimination of the border between Iraq and Syria.

"This is what the Islamic State means. It is a terrorist organization. It has nothing to do with ordinary Muslims. The Toronto school board should be aware of the difference," Lee said.

Murad won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 and founded Nadia's Initiative, through which she is a leading advocate for survivors of sexual exploitation and genocide. 

Fisher did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

