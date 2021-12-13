California to reimpose universal indoor mask mandate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State of California is reimposing a an indoor mask mandate that will apply to everyone, whether vaccinated or not.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the updated policy Monday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state since the Thanksgiving holiday.

The new mask mandate is set to take effect on Wednesday and will expire on Jan. 15. It will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

More restrictions will be introduced for those who are unvaccinated, with added requirements for those individuals to attend large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events.