©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California Democrat hits Kash Patel for ties to gun rights group

The Gun Owners of America have praised Patel's 'fiery pro-gun' credentials

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Padilla and Kash Patel clash on gun ownership in America

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., grilled Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the FBI, over Patel’s pro-gun stances.

Asked by Padilla whether Patel believes background checks on firearm purchases are constitutional, during the nominee’s confirmation hearing Thursday, Patel responded that he didn’t know "the in-depths of it," but believed "that’s what the Supreme Court said."

"Do you think civilian ownership of machine guns is protected by the Second Amendment?" Padilla fired back.

Kash Patel closeup shot from confirmation hearing

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"Whatever the courts rule in regards to the Second Amendment is what is protected by the Second Amendment," Patel responded.

Padilla explained that his line of questioning was due to an "association" between Patel and the group Gun owners of America, which enthusiastically endorsed Trump’s choice to lead the FBI.

"GOA Applauds Nomination of ‘Fiercely Pro-Gun’ Kash Patel for FBI Director," the organization said in a press release following Trump’s announcement to tap Patel.

Alex Padilla closeup shot

U.S. Senator from California Alex Padilla speaks on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 22, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Padilla expressed concern over the enthusiastic endorsement, arguing that the organization has taken "extreme positions" on guns.

"Gun Owners of America has taken extreme positions, including the position that all background checks are unconstitutional and that civilian ownership of machine guns is protected under the Second Amendment," Padilla said.

Padilla then argued that Patel would be responsible for overseeing some of the country’s most critical gun regulations at the FBI, expressing concern that Trump’s nominee is not up to the task.

Kash Patel raised arm behind lectern

Former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Kash Patel speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Findlay Toyota Center on October 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.  (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

"Let me remind you that as FBI director, you will oversee critical responsibilities related to firearm regulation, you’re administering the national instant criminal background check system. Yes, it’s constitutional, it’s in place, for a reason! You would also regulate the distribution of machine guns to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. Policies and programs in place for a reason," Padilla said.

"Given your hesitancy, given your answers, I am concerned about your ability to do the job when it’s not in alignment with views like Gun Owners of America."

